How do I put a picture on my keyboard iPhone?
Adding a personalized touch to your iPhone keyboard can make texting and chatting more enjoyable. The ability to put a picture on your keyboard iPhone allows you to customize your device even further. While iPhones don’t have a built-in feature to change the keyboard background, there are alternative methods to achieve this. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding a picture to your iPhone keyboard.
Before we start, it is important to note that you will need to download a third-party keyboard app from the App Store that offers customization options. One popular keyboard app that allows you to add a picture as your keyboard background is called “Gboard.” Follow the steps below to make your keyboard more visually appealing:
1. **Download Gboard from the App Store**: Open the App Store on your iPhone, search for “Gboard,” and tap “Get” to install the app.
2. **Enable Gboard**: Once the app is installed, go to your iPhone settings and tap “General,” then “Keyboard,” and finally “Keyboards.” Select “Add New Keyboard” and choose “Gboard” from the list.
3. **Allow Full Access**: To use Gboard, you need to grant it full access. This allows the app to access your keyboard input and settings. Tap on “Gboard,” then enable the “Allow Full Access” toggle.
4. **Set Gboard as the default keyboard**: After enabling full access, go back to the Keyboard settings and tap “Keyboards” again. Tap “Edit” in the top right corner and drag “Gboard” to the top of the list. This will make Gboard the default keyboard on your iPhone.
5. **Open Gboard settings**: To customize your keyboard background, open any app that requires text input, such as Messages or Notes. Tap on the globe or emoji icon on your keyboard to switch to Gboard. Then, tap on the ellipsis (…) icon on the top-left corner of the Gboard keyboard and select the settings option (gear icon).
6. **Choose a picture**: In the Gboard settings, tap on “Theme” and then “Background.” You will be presented with different options to customize the look of your keyboard. To add a picture, select “Upload photo.” You can choose any photo from your camera roll to set as your keyboard background.
7. **Adjust the picture**: Once you’ve selected a photo, you can use the provided tools to adjust the alignment, blur, and brightness of the image. Play around with these settings to find the perfect look for your keyboard.
8. **Apply and enjoy**: After adjusting the picture to your liking, tap “Set” to apply the changes. You can now enjoy your personalized keyboard background on your iPhone.
Related FAQs:
1.
Are there any other keyboard apps that allow custom backgrounds on iPhones?
There are several keyboard apps available on the App Store that offer customization options, such as SwiftKey, FancyKey, and ColorKey.
2.
Can I change the keyboard background on my iPhone without using a third-party app?
Currently, iPhones do not have a native feature to change the keyboard background. Utilizing third-party apps is the most common way to achieve this customization.
3.
Is Gboard the only option for adding a picture to my iPhone keyboard?
No, Gboard is just one of the popular keyboard apps that allows customization. There are other keyboard apps available with similar functionalities, so you can explore different options.
4.
Can I add animated backgrounds to my iPhone keyboard?
Some third-party keyboard apps might offer animated backgrounds as well. Check the features and options of different apps to see if they provide this functionality.
5.
Will adding a picture to my keyboard impact my device’s performance or battery life?
Adding a picture to your keyboard should not significantly impact your device’s performance or battery life. However, it’s worth noting that some third-party keyboard apps may consume slightly more battery due to additional features and customization options.
6.
Can I change the keyboard background for all apps on my iPhone?
Yes, once you set a picture as your keyboard background using a third-party keyboard app, it will be applied to all apps that use that keyboard.
7.
Is it possible to remove the picture from my keyboard background?
To remove the picture from your keyboard background, you can go back to the settings of the third-party keyboard app you installed and select a different background option, such as a solid color or a pre-set theme.
8.
Can I add multiple pictures and switch between them as my keyboard background?
Some keyboard apps may provide the option to set multiple pictures as backgrounds and switch between them. Check the app’s settings or documentation to see if this feature is available.
9.
What other customization options do these keyboard apps provide?
Apart from changing the keyboard background, many third-party keyboard apps offer various customization options, such as different themes, key shapes, font styles, and even emojis.
10.
Do I need to pay for these third-party keyboard apps?
While some keyboard apps may offer in-app purchases for additional features, many of them provide basic customization options for free. Explore the app descriptions and reviews to find free options that suit your needs.
11.
Will adding a picture to my keyboard compromise my privacy or security?
Reputable third-party keyboard apps prioritize user privacy and security. However, it is recommended to read reviews and do some research on the app you choose, ensuring it has a good reputation and follows privacy guidelines.
12.
Can I use a Live Photo or GIF as my keyboard background?
The ability to use Live Photos or GIFs as your keyboard background may vary depending on the features supported by the keyboard app you choose. Be sure to check the app’s features and compatibility before attempting to use such elements as your keyboard background.