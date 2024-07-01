How do I pair my logitech k800 keyboard?

Pairing your Logitech K800 keyboard is a simple and straightforward process that allows you to connect the keyboard to your computer wirelessly. Whether you’re setting up a new keyboard or connecting it to a different device, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you pair your Logitech K800 keyboard.
Step 1: Turn on your Logitech K800 keyboard
Before beginning the pairing process, make sure your Logitech K800 keyboard is turned on. You can turn it on by sliding the power switch located on the right side of the keyboard towards the “On” position.
Step 2: Prepare your computer for pairing
Ensure that the device you want to pair with your Logitech K800 keyboard has Bluetooth connectivity enabled. Most computers have Bluetooth built-in, but if yours doesn’t, you can use a Bluetooth dongle to enable Bluetooth connectivity.
Step 3: Put your Logitech K800 keyboard into pairing mode
To put your Logitech K800 keyboard into pairing mode, press and hold the “Connect” button located on the bottom of the keyboard for about five seconds. The keyboard’s LED indicator will start blinking rapidly, indicating that it’s ready for pairing.
Step 4: Pair your Logitech K800 keyboard with your computer
On your computer, open the Bluetooth settings and search for available devices. You should see the Logitech K800 keyboard listed. Click on the keyboard’s name, and your computer will start pairing with it.
Step 5: Complete the pairing process
After clicking on the Logitech K800 keyboard’s name, your computer may prompt you to enter a passcode. If prompted, enter the provided passcode or simply press “Next” to proceed without a passcode. Once paired, your Logitech K800 keyboard is ready to use.
What should I do if my Logitech K800 keyboard doesn’t show up in the Bluetooth device list?
If your Logitech K800 keyboard doesn’t appear in the Bluetooth device list, ensure that it’s in pairing mode and within range of your computer. You may also try restarting your computer or updating the Bluetooth drivers.
Can I pair my Logitech K800 keyboard with multiple devices?
Yes, the Logitech K800 keyboard supports pairing with multiple devices. To switch between paired devices, use the switch key located on the top left corner of the keyboard. Simply press the switch key, and the keyboard will connect to the desired device.
How do I know if my Logitech K800 keyboard is successfully paired?
Once your Logitech K800 keyboard is successfully paired with your computer, the LED indicator on the keyboard will stop blinking and remain steady.
Can I use my Logitech K800 keyboard while it’s charging?
Yes, you can use your Logitech K800 keyboard while it’s charging. Just connect the included micro USB cable to the keyboard and your computer or a USB power source.
How long does the battery of the Logitech K800 last?
The Logitech K800 keyboard features a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to ten days on a single charge, depending on usage.
Can I customize the function keys on my Logitech K800 keyboard?
Yes, Logitech offers software called Logitech Options that allows you to customize the behavior of your function keys and assign specific functions to them.
What should I do if my Logitech K800 keyboard doesn’t work after pairing?
If your Logitech K800 keyboard doesn’t work after pairing, try restarting your computer and reconnecting the keyboard. You may also need to update the keyboard’s drivers or contact Logitech support for further assistance.
Can I connect my Logitech K800 keyboard to a mobile device?
Yes, the Logitech K800 keyboard can be paired with compatible mobile devices that support Bluetooth connectivity.
How do I disconnect my Logitech K800 keyboard from a computer?
To disconnect your Logitech K800 keyboard from a computer, simply turn off the Bluetooth function on the computer, remove the keyboard from the paired devices list, or turn off the keyboard itself.
Can I use my Logitech K800 keyboard with a non-Bluetooth computer?
If your computer doesn’t have built-in Bluetooth, you can use a Bluetooth adapter or dongle to enable Bluetooth connectivity and pair your Logitech K800 keyboard.
Pairing your Logitech K800 keyboard opens up a world of convenient wireless typing. By following these steps and troubleshooting any potential issues, you’ll be enjoying the freedom of wireless input in no time.