Knowing the exact size of your laptop screen is essential when it comes to purchasing the right accessories or replacing the screen itself. Measuring a laptop screen size is a fairly simple process that can be done in a few easy steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of measuring your laptop screen size accurately.
How do I measure a laptop screen size?
To measure a laptop screen size, follow these steps:
- Start by measuring the screen diagonally from one corner to the opposite corner. This measurement is done in inches and represents the screen size.
- Do not include the bezel or the plastic frame around the screen in your measurement. Measure only the visible screen area.
- Take the measurement starting from the bottom corner of the screen and move towards the upper corner diagonally.
- Round the measurement to the nearest whole number. For example, if your measurement is 15.6 inches, it will round up to 16 inches.
By following these steps, you can accurately determine the size of your laptop screen.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a measuring tape to measure my laptop screen?
Yes, a measuring tape can be used to measure the screen size diagonally.
2. Is it important to exclude the bezel from the measurement?
Yes, the bezel does not contribute to the actual screen size, so it should not be included in the measurement.
3. What if my laptop screen measurement falls between two whole numbers?
In such cases, round the measurement to the nearest whole number for convenience.
4. Is the screen size mentioned in the laptop specifications accurate?
Usually, the screen size mentioned in the specifications is accurate, but it’s always a good idea to measure the screen yourself for complete accuracy.
5. How can I measure the screen size if my laptop is not functional?
If your laptop is not functional, you can measure the screen size using the same method mentioned above. However, ensure that the measuring tape is flexible enough to measure the diagonal distance.
6. Can I measure the screen size on a touchscreen laptop?
Yes, the method for measuring a touchscreen laptop screen size is the same as that for a regular laptop.
7. Are there any alternative methods to measure the laptop screen size?
Yes, you can search for the laptop’s model number online, and the screen size should be mentioned in the specifications.
8. What are the common laptop screen sizes?
Common laptop screen sizes range from 11 inches to 17 inches, with popular sizes being 13.3 inches, 15.6 inches, and 17.3 inches.
9. Can I use a ruler instead of a measuring tape to measure the screen size?
Yes, a ruler can be used instead of a measuring tape, but make sure the ruler is long enough to measure the entire diagonal distance.
10. Is the screen size the same as the display size?
Yes, the screen size and display size refer to the same measurement of the visible area on the laptop.
11. Why is it important to know the laptop screen size?
Knowing the laptop screen size is important for purchasing the right accessories such as screen protectors or laptop bags that fit perfectly.
12. Can I measure the screen size while the laptop is on?
Yes, you can measure the screen size while the laptop is on as long as you focus on the visible area and exclude the bezel from the measurement.
Now that you know how to measure your laptop screen size accurately, you can confidently shop for compatible accessories or even replace the screen if needed.