How do I make my surface keyboard light up?

Are you a proud owner of a Microsoft Surface device? One of the standout features of Microsoft Surface keyboards is the ability to light up, providing enhanced visibility and usability, especially in low-light conditions. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to make your Surface keyboard light up so you can enjoy the full functionality of your device.
The Steps to Make Your Surface Keyboard Light Up
To make your Surface keyboard light up, please follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Check Compatibility
Ensure that your Surface device model includes a backlit keyboard as not all models have this feature. The Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Book models generally offer illuminated keyboards.
Step 2: Adjust Keyboard Brightness
Press the “Fn” (Function) key located at the bottom-left corner of your keyboard, then simultaneously press the “F1” or “F2” key to increase or decrease the keyboard backlight brightness. The exact function key may vary depending on your specific device model.
Step 3: Customize Keyboard Backlight Settings
If you want to change the keyboard backlight settings, follow these instructions:
1. Go to the Start menu and open the “Settings” app.
2. Click on “System” and then navigate to “Display.”
3. Scroll down the page until you find “Keyboard Backlight”.
4. Adjust the slider to control the brightness level according to your preference.
Step 4: Enable Keyboard Backlight Timer
To conserve battery life, Surface devices have a keyboard backlight timer.
1. Open the “Settings” app from the Start menu.
2. Click on “System” and then select “Power & sleep.”
3. Scroll down to find “Keyboard backlight.”
4. Choose the desired time duration or set it to “Never” for continuous illumination.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I control the keyboard backlight on all Surface devices?
No, only select Surface models, such as the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Book, have backlit keyboard functionality.
2. How can I tell if my Surface keyboard has a backlight?
Look for a symbol on one of the “F” keys that resembles a small light bulb.
3. Will the keyboard backlight automatically turn on in low-light conditions?
Yes, when the ambient light sensor on your Surface device detects low-light conditions, the keyboard backlight will automatically activate.
4. Can I turn on the keyboard backlight manually?
Yes, you can manually adjust the keyboard backlight brightness using the function keys.
5. Can I use the keyboard backlight while running on battery power?
Yes, the keyboard backlight works on both battery power and while connected to an external power source.
6. Is it possible to change the keyboard backlight color?
No, the default keyboard backlight color for Surface devices is white, and it cannot be changed.
7. What if my keyboard backlight doesn’t turn on?
Ensure that your Surface device is up to date with the latest software updates. If the issue persists, consider contacting Microsoft Support for further assistance.
8. Can I disable the keyboard backlight altogether?
Yes, you can toggle off the keyboard backlight by adjusting the keyboard backlight timer duration to “Never.”
9. Can I use the keyboard backlight with any language layout?
Yes, the keyboard backlight works regardless of the language layout you have selected.
10. Does the Surface Go have a backlit keyboard?
No, unfortunately, the Surface Go model does not have a backlit keyboard.
11. Does the Surface Pro X have a backlit keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Pro X model does have a backlit keyboard.
12. Can I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness in all environments?
Yes, you can adjust the keyboard backlight brightness to suit any environment, providing enhanced visibility and comfort while using your Surface device.