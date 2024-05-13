How do I make my iPad keyboard big again?

If you are struggling with a small keyboard on your iPad and would like to make it bigger, you’re in the right place. Fortunately, adjusting the size of your iPad keyboard is a simple process that can be done with just a few taps. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to make your iPad keyboard big again.
How to make your iPad keyboard big again
1. Open the Settings app: Tap on the Settings app icon, which resembles a grey gear.
2. Locate and tap on “Display & Brightness”: Scroll down and find the “Display & Brightness” option. Tap on it to access the related settings.
3. Adjust the Display Zoom settings: Within the “Display & Brightness” settings, locate the “Display Zoom” section. Tap on it.
4. Choose the “Zoomed” display mode: You will see two options: “Standard” and “Zoomed.” Select “Zoomed” to increase the size of the entire interface, including the keyboard.
5. Tap on “Set”: A small pop-up will appear at the top of the screen, asking you to confirm the selection. Tap on “Set.”
6. Take a moment to restart your iPad: To allow the changes to take effect, restart your iPad by pressing and holding the power button until the “Slide to power off” slider appears. Slide the slider, and after a few seconds, press the power button again to turn on your device.
Once your iPad restarts, your keyboard will be larger and easier to use.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the keyboard size on my iPhone too?
Yes, the steps mentioned above are applicable to iPhones as well.
2. Will changing the display zoom affect all apps equally?
Yes, adjusting the display zoom will affect the size of all apps and elements on your iPad.
3. Can I make the iPad keyboard bigger without changing the entire display?
No, changing the display zoom settings is the primary way to increase the size of the iPad keyboard.
4. Is it possible to adjust the keyboard size in individual apps?
Unfortunately, no. The keyboard size is determined by the system-wide settings and cannot be adjusted on a per-app basis.
5. Will the larger keyboard affect my screen real estate?
Yes, using the Zoomed display mode will decrease the amount of visible content on your screen due to the larger interface.
6. Can I revert to the previous keyboard size?
Certainly! To revert to the standard display zoom, follow the same steps mentioned earlier, but select the “Standard” display mode instead.
7. Will I lose any data or settings during the restart process?
No, restarting your iPad will not result in any data loss or changes to your settings.
8. What if I don’t see the “Display Zoom” option in my settings?
If you cannot locate the “Display Zoom” option, it is possible that your iPad model does not support this feature. Check the Apple Support website or contact Apple for further assistance.
9. Can I adjust the keyboard size using a gesture or shortcut?
Currently, there is no gesture or shortcut to directly adjust the keyboard size on an iPad.
10. Is it possible to change the keyboard layout along with its size?
Yes, you can change the keyboard layout by adding or removing different language keyboards within the “Keyboard” section of the Settings app.
11. Will the larger keyboard affect my typing accuracy?
Increasing the keyboard size should enhance your typing accuracy as it provides a larger target area for your fingers.
12. Does changing the keyboard size affect other accessibility features?
No, changing the keyboard size does not impact other accessibility features on your iPad. You can continue using them as before.