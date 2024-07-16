If you have connected an external monitor to your computer or laptop and want to make it your primary display, you’re in the right place. Having the external monitor as your primary display can enhance your productivity by offering you a larger workspace. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to make your external monitor the primary display on both Windows and macOS.
Windows
How do I make my external monitor primary on Windows?
To make your external monitor the primary display on a Windows computer, follow these steps:
1. Connect your external monitor to your computer using the appropriate cable.
2. Right-click on an empty space on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu.
3. Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section and click on the drop-down menu next to “Display mode.”
4. From the drop-down menu, select “Extend these displays” to enable the use of both monitors.
5. Scroll further down to the “Multiple displays” section and identify the external monitor by selecting and dragging it to the left or right of the primary display.
6. To make the external monitor your primary display, check the box that says “Make this my main display.”
7. Click on the “Apply” button, followed by the “Keep Changes” prompt to save your settings.
Now, your external monitor will serve as the primary display for your Windows computer, providing you with an expanded workspace.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I use my laptop screen as the primary display instead of the external monitor?
Yes, you can choose to make either your laptop screen or the external monitor your primary display by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Can I set different resolutions for my laptop screen and external monitor?
Yes, you can set different resolutions for your laptop screen and external monitor in the “Display settings” menu. Just click on each display and adjust the resolution as desired.
3. What if my external monitor is not detected?
If your external monitor is not detected, make sure it is properly connected to your computer and turned on. You can also try updating your graphics driver or restarting your computer to see if it resolves the issue.
4. Can I change the position of my external monitor?
Yes, in the “Display settings” menu, you can click and drag the external monitor to the left or right of the primary display to change its position.
5. Is it possible to use multiple external monitors?
Yes, you can use multiple external monitors by connecting them to your computer and configuring the display settings accordingly.
macOS
How do I make my external monitor primary on macOS?
To make your external monitor your primary display on a macOS computer, follow these steps:
1. Connect your external monitor to your Mac using the appropriate cable.
2. Open “System Preferences” from the Apple menu or your dock.
3. Click on the “Displays” icon.
4. Select the “Arrangement” tab.
5. Identify the external monitor by locating the white bar at the top of the window representing it.
6. To make the external monitor your primary display, simply drag the white bar from the built-in display to the external monitor.
7. Adjust the positioning of the monitors by dragging and aligning their representations on the screen.
8. Close the “System Preferences” window to save the changes.
Now, your external monitor will serve as your primary display on your macOS computer.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I mirror my Mac screen to the external monitor?
Yes, you can mirror your Mac screen to the external monitor by selecting the “Mirror Displays” option in the “Arrangement” tab of the “Displays” settings.
2. How many external monitors can I connect to my Mac?
The number of external monitors you can connect to your Mac depends on the model and specifications of your computer. Most Macs support multiple external monitors, typically up to two or three.
3. Can I adjust the screen resolution of my external monitor on macOS?
Yes, in the “Displays” settings, you can select the external monitor and adjust its screen resolution from the available options.
4. Will closing the lid of my MacBook affect the external monitor?
Closing the lid of your MacBook while connected to an external monitor will not affect the monitor’s functionality. However, you may need to adjust the power settings to prevent the Mac from going into sleep mode.
5. Can I use my iPad as an external monitor for my Mac?
Yes, you can use your iPad as an external monitor for your Mac using third-party apps like Duet Display or Luna Display. These apps allow you to extend or mirror your Mac screen on your iPad.