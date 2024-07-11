How do I make gboard my default keyboard?

Gboard is a popular keyboard app developed by Google that offers a wide range of features and customization options. Making Gboard your default keyboard is a simple process and can be done in just a few steps. Whether you’re using an Android device or an iPhone, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out how to make Gboard your default keyboard.
For Android devices:
1. Open Settings
Navigate to your device’s Settings by either finding the gear icon in your app drawer or by swiping down from the top of your screen and tapping on the gear-shaped settings icon.
2. Tap on System
Scroll through the settings categories and select “System.”
3. Select Languages & input
Within the System settings, find and tap on “Languages & input.”
4. Tap on Virtual keyboard
Under the Languages & input settings, you’ll notice several options. Tap on “Virtual keyboard.”
5. Choose Gboard
You’ll see a list of keyboard apps installed on your device. Tap on “Gboard” to modify its settings.
6. Select Current keyboard
In the Gboard settings, locate the “Current keyboard” section and tap on it.
7. Choose Gboard from the list
A list of available keyboards will appear. Select Gboard from the list to set it as your default keyboard.
For iPhone devices:
1. Open Settings
Locate the Settings app on your device’s home screen and tap on it to open the settings menu.
2. Scroll down and select General
Within the settings menu, scroll down and tap on “General” to access additional options.
3. Tap on Keyboard
In the General settings, locate “Keyboard” and tap on it to reveal the keyboard options.
4. Choose Keyboards
Under the Keyboard settings, you’ll find the “Keyboards” option. Tap on it to manage your installed keyboards.
5. Add New Keyboard
You’ll see a list of installed keyboards. Tap on “Add New Keyboard” to add Gboard to the list.
6. Select Gboard from the list
Scroll through the list of available keyboards and tap on “Gboard” to add it to your active keyboards.
7. Reorder your keyboards (Optional)
You can also tap on “Edit” in the top-right corner to reorder your keyboards. Press and hold the “Gripper” icon next to Gboard, then drag it to the top of the list to make it the default.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I switch between keyboards?
To switch between keyboards, simply swipe down the notification panel at the top of your screen and select the current keyboard from the list.
2. Can I customize Gboard’s appearance?
Yes, you can customize Gboard’s appearance by opening the Gboard app and accessing the “Theme” settings. From there, you can choose from various color schemes or even use your own photo as the keyboard background.
3. Does Gboard support multiple languages?
Yes, Gboard supports multiple languages. You can add and switch between different languages by going to Gboard settings, selecting “Languages,” and adding the desired languages.
4. Can I adjust the keyboard’s height?
Yes, you can adjust Gboard’s height by going to the Gboard settings, selecting “Preferences,” and adjusting the “Keyboard height” slider to your liking.
5. How do I enable one-handed mode on Gboard?
To enable one-handed mode, open the Gboard app, go to settings, select “Preferences,” then “One-handed mode,” and choose the desired keyboard size.
6. Can I use voice typing with Gboard?
Yes, Gboard supports voice typing. Simply tap on the microphone icon on the keyboard and start speaking.
7. How do I add or remove words from the Gboard dictionary?
To add or remove words from the Gboard dictionary, go to Gboard settings, select “Dictionary,” then “Personal dictionary.” From there, you can add or delete words as needed.
8. Can I turn off predictive text on Gboard?
Yes, you can turn off predictive text by going to Gboard settings, selecting “Text correction,” then toggling off the “Suggestions” option.
9. Does Gboard have emoji suggestions?
Yes, Gboard provides emoji suggestions as you type. It will suggest relevant emojis based on the content of your message.
10. Can I search and send GIFs with Gboard?
Yes, Gboard offers GIF search functionality. You can access it by tapping on the emoji icon in the keyboard and then selecting the GIF button.
11. How can I use Gboard’s built-in Google search?
To use Gboard’s built-in Google search feature, tap on the Google icon in the top-left corner of the keyboard. This allows you to search the web without leaving your current app.
12. Can I translate text using Gboard?
Yes, Gboard integrates Google Translate, allowing you to translate text directly from the keyboard. Tap on the Google Translate icon in the keyboard and enter the text you want to translate.