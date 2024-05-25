How do I make a degree symbol on a keyboard?

Have you ever wondered how to make a degree symbol (°) on your keyboard? Whether you need it for mathematical equations, temperature readings, or simply to add a professional touch to your documents, adding the degree symbol is quite simple. In this article, we will explore a variety of ways to create the degree symbol on different types of keyboards.
1. How do I make a degree symbol on a Windows keyboard?
To make the degree symbol (°) on a Windows keyboard, you can use the following keyboard shortcut: Press and hold the Alt key while typing the digits 0176 using the numeric keypad.
2. How do I make a degree symbol on a Mac keyboard?
If you are using a Mac, you can make the degree symbol by pressing the Shift, Option, and 8 keys simultaneously.
3. What if I don’t have a numeric keypad on my keyboard?
If your keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad, you can still create the degree symbol on a Windows computer by using the On-Screen Keyboard. Simply use your mouse or trackpad to select the degree symbol and insert it into your document.
4. Are there alternative methods to create a degree symbol on a Windows keyboard?
Yes, there are alternative methods. You can also hold the Alt key, type 248, and release the Alt key.
5. Can I make a degree symbol on an iPhone or iPad?
Yes, on an iPhone or iPad, you can access the degree symbol by pressing and holding the 0 key on the keyboard until a pop-up menu with various accented characters appears. Then, slide your finger to the desired degree symbol and release.
6. How do I make a degree symbol using ASCII codes?
You can make a degree symbol using the ASCII code by pressing and holding the Alt key, typing 0 1 7 6 on the numeric keypad, and then releasing the Alt key.
7. Is there a way to create a degree symbol using keyboard shortcuts on Google Docs?
Yes, you can create a degree symbol on Google Docs by pressing Ctrl + Shift + U, then type 00B0 and press the Spacebar or Enter key.
8. Can I make a degree symbol on a Chromebook?
On a Chromebook, you can create a degree symbol by pressing Ctrl + Shift + U, then type 00B0 and press the Spacebar or Enter key.
9. How do I insert a degree symbol in Microsoft Word?
To insert a degree symbol in Microsoft Word, simply type 00B0, and then immediately press Alt + X. The code will be transformed into the degree symbol.
10. Are there any shortcuts to insert the degree symbol in Microsoft Excel?
Yes, in Microsoft Excel, you can use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + @, followed by the Spacebar to insert the degree symbol.
11. How do I create a degree symbol on a Linux keyboard?
To create a degree symbol on a Linux keyboard, you can use the following key combination: Ctrl + Shift + U, then type 00B0 and press Enter.
12. What about creating a degree symbol on a smartphone keyboard, like Android?
On most Android smartphones, you can make a degree symbol by long-pressing the number or comma key to reveal additional symbols and then selecting the degree symbol (°) from the popover menu.