How do I know my laptop model number?

When it comes to troubleshooting or finding compatible software and drivers for your laptop, knowing the model number is essential. The laptop model number provides important information about the specific make and model of your device. If you’re unsure where to locate this information, don’t worry! In this article, we will guide you through various methods to identify your laptop model number quickly and easily.
Method 1: Check the bottom of your laptop
The first and most straightforward method to find your laptop’s model number is by checking the bottom of your device. Flip your laptop over and look for a sticker or label. On this label, you will typically find the model number along with other useful information such as the serial number and manufacturing details. The model number might be labeled as “Model,” “Model Number,” or “M/N” on the sticker.
Method 2: Access the BIOS or UEFI settings
Another way to discover your laptop’s model number is by accessing the BIOS or UEFI settings. To do this, restart your laptop and continuously press the appropriate key during startup. Common keys include F2, F10, or Del, but it may vary depending on your laptop manufacturer. Once you’re in the BIOS or UEFI settings, look for a section that displays system information, where you can find your laptop’s model number.
Method 3: Use the Command Prompt or PowerShell
For Windows users, the Command Prompt or PowerShell can provide you with the laptop model information. Follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “cmd” or “powershell” (without quotes) and press Enter.
3. In the Command Prompt or PowerShell window, type “wmic csproduct get name” (without quotes) and hit Enter.
4. Your laptop’s model number will be displayed on the screen.
Related FAQs:
Q1: How else can I find my laptop’s model number?
A1: You can also check the original packaging or documentation that came with your laptop, or look for system information in the Control Panel or System Preferences.
Q2: Can I find my laptop’s model number in the Windows Settings?
A2: Yes, in Windows 10, you can go to Settings > System > About, and under the “Device specifications” section, you’ll find your laptop’s model number.
Q3: Is the laptop model number the same as the serial number?
A3: No, the laptop model number and serial number are two different things. The model number identifies the specific model and series, while the serial number is a unique identifier for each individual device.
Q4: What if the sticker on my laptop is worn out or illegible?
A4: In such cases, you can try using the other methods mentioned above to retrieve your laptop’s model number. If all else fails, you may need to contact the manufacturer’s support for assistance.
Q5: Can the model number be found in the laptop’s user manual?
A5: Yes, if you have the user manual, the model number should be included there. The manual is often provided in a printed format or as a PDF document on the manufacturer’s website.
Q6: Can I find the model number on the laptop’s screen?
A6: No, the model number is not typically displayed on the laptop screen. You need to refer to the methods mentioned earlier to find it.
Q7: Are there any software programs that can help retrieve the laptop model number?
A7: Yes, there are various system information utilities available that can display detailed hardware information, including the laptop model number. Examples include CPU-Z, Speccy, and HWiNFO.
Q8: Does the laptop model number change over time?
A8: Manufacturers usually release different models of laptops over time, but the model number assigned to your specific device will remain the same.
Q9: Can I find the model number in the device’s System Information window?
A9: Yes, on Windows, you can go to Control Panel > System and Security > System, and your laptop’s model number will be listed under the “System” section.
Q10: Can I find the laptop model number on the manufacturer’s website?
A10: Yes, most manufacturers provide support sections on their websites where you can enter the serial number or select your laptop’s model series to obtain specific model information.
Q11: Does the laptop model number affect software compatibility?
A11: Yes, the model number helps determine the specific hardware components of your laptop, which is essential for software compatibility and driver updates.
Q12: Can two laptops have the same model number?
A12: Yes, multiple laptops can have the same model number if they belong to the same series and share the same specifications.