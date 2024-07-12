How do I install webroot on a second computer?
If you have recently purchased Webroot antivirus and want to install it on a second computer, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.
1. **Check the number of licenses:** Before installing Webroot on a second computer, ensure that you have enough licenses available. Each license typically allows you to install the software on a specific number of devices.
2. **Access your Webroot account:** Using a web browser, go to the official Webroot website and log in to your account. If you don’t have an account yet, you will need to create one.
3. **Find your keycode:** Once logged in, locate your Webroot keycode. It is a unique alphanumeric code provided to you during the purchase process or sent to your email address.
4. **Download the installer:** In your Webroot account, navigate to the “Download” or “Install” section. Choose the product variation suitable for your second computer’s operating system (Windows or Mac).
5. **Save the installer:** After the download completes, save the installer file to a location on your computer where you can easily find it, such as the desktop or the Downloads folder.
6. **Run the installer:** Locate the saved installer file and double-click on it to initiate the installation process. If prompted, allow the installer to make changes to your device.
7. **Enter your keycode:** The installation wizard will ask for your Webroot keycode. Enter the keycode accurately when prompted. Make sure to avoid typos or errors to prevent any issues later on.
8. **Agree to the terms:** Read the terms of the license agreement and if you agree, accept them. Proceed to the next step.
9. **Customize the installation:** Webroot provides options to customize the installation process. You can choose the installation location, enable or disable certain features, and specify any preferences you may have. Adjust the settings as desired and continue.
10. **Wait for the installation to complete:** The installation process may take a few minutes. During this time, Webroot will install the necessary files and set up the antivirus protection on your second computer.
11. **Activate the software:** After the installation finishes, Webroot will automatically activate and update itself. This ensures that you have the latest virus definitions and protection against threats.
12. **Additional steps:** It is recommended to run a full scan of your computer once the installation is complete. This will help identify and remove any existing malware or potential threats that may already be present on your device.
FAQs:
1. Can I use the same Webroot keycode on multiple computers?
No, each computer requires a separate license/keycode to use Webroot.
2. Can I transfer my Webroot subscription to a new computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Webroot subscription to a new computer by uninstalling it from the old one and reinstalling it on the new device.
3. Can I install Webroot on both Windows and Mac computers?
Yes, Webroot offers versions for both Windows and Mac operating systems.
4. Do I need to uninstall any existing antivirus software before installing Webroot?
Yes, it is recommended to uninstall any previous antivirus software to avoid conflicts between programs.
5. How often should I update Webroot to stay protected?
Webroot updates itself automatically in the background, ensuring you have the latest protection against new threats.
6. Can I install Webroot on a mobile device?
Yes, Webroot offers mobile versions for Android and iOS devices.
7. Can I install Webroot without an internet connection?
An internet connection is required to download the installer and activate Webroot on your computer.
8. Can I install Webroot on more devices than my license allows?
No, installing Webroot on devices beyond your license limit is a violation of the terms of service.
9. Can I activate Webroot on a computer without a keycode?
No, a valid keycode is required to activate Webroot and validate your subscription.
10. Can I install Webroot on a computer that already has a virus?
Yes, Webroot can be installed on an infected computer to eliminate the existing malware.
11. Can I schedule automatic scans with Webroot?
Yes, Webroot allows you to schedule automatic scans at specific times to ensure regular protection.
12. Can I contact Webroot support if I encounter any installation issues?
Yes, Webroot provides customer support to assist you in resolving any installation or software-related issues you may encounter.