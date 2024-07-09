How do I install norton on my new computer?

If you recently purchased a new computer, it’s important to protect it from online threats and ensure its security. One of the most popular antivirus software options available is Norton. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing Norton on your new computer, ensuring your online safety and giving you peace of mind.
Step-by-Step Guide to Install Norton on Your New Computer
Follow these simple steps to install Norton on your new computer and safeguard it against cyber threats:
Step 1: Sign in to your Norton account
Before installing Norton, ensure you have an active subscription and a Norton account. Sign in to your Norton account using your registered email address and password.
Step 2: Download Norton Security
Once logged in, navigate to the Norton Security product page, or simply search for “Norton Security” in your preferred search engine. Click on the download link, which will initiate the downloading process.
Step 3: Run the installer file
Locate the downloaded Norton Security installer file and double-click on it to run it. Depending on your operating system, you may need to allow the installer to make changes to your device.
Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions
Once the installer is launched, follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the installation. These instructions may vary slightly depending on your computer’s operating system.
Step 5: Enter your Norton product key
During the installation process, you will be prompted to enter your Norton product key. This key is included in your Norton account or can be found in the email received after purchasing the subscription. Enter the product key correctly and click “Next” to proceed.
Step 6: Read and accept the license agreement
Carefully read the license agreement presented on the screen. If you agree with the terms and conditions, select the checkbox and click “Agree & Install” to continue.
Step 7: Wait for the installation to complete
The installation process may take a few minutes. Allow the installer to complete the process. You may see a progress bar indicating the installation status of Norton.
Step 8: Run LiveUpdate
Once the installation is complete, Norton will automatically run LiveUpdate to ensure you have the latest security updates. This may also take a few minutes, so be patient.
Step 9: Restart your computer
After LiveUpdate finishes, it is recommended to restart your computer. This ensures that all Norton components are properly activated and integrated into your system.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I install Norton on multiple computers using the same subscription?
Yes, you can install Norton on multiple computers using the same subscription. Simply sign in to your Norton account on each computer and download/install Norton Security.
2. Can I transfer my Norton subscription to a new computer?
Certainly! You can transfer your Norton subscription from one computer to another. Uninstall Norton from the old computer, sign in to your Norton account on the new computer, and download/install Norton Security.
3. How do I renew my Norton subscription?
To renew your Norton subscription, sign in to your Norton account. On your account page, you will find the option to renew your subscription. Follow the on-screen instructions and complete the payment process.
4. Can Norton protect my computer from malware?
Yes, Norton is specifically designed to protect your computer from malware, including viruses, spyware, ransomware, and other online threats.
5. Can I customize Norton settings after installation?
Absolutely! Once Norton is installed, you can customize various settings to your preferences. Simply open the Norton interface, go to the settings menu, and modify any options you want.
6. Does Norton offer customer support?
Yes, Norton provides customer support for their users. You can contact their support team through phone, email, or live chat for assistance with any queries or troubleshooting needs.
7. Can Norton protect my computer while browsing the internet?
Norton offers web protection features that safeguard your computer while browsing the internet. It helps identify and block malicious websites, preventing potential threats from compromising your system.
8. Does Norton affect computer performance?
Norton is carefully designed to minimize system impact. It runs quietly in the background without significantly affecting computer performance or causing noticeable slowdowns.
9. Can I use Norton alongside other antivirus software?
It is generally not recommended to use multiple antivirus software simultaneously as they may conflict with each other. It is best to choose one reliable antivirus program like Norton for comprehensive protection.
10. Does Norton protect against email phishing?
Yes, Norton includes email protection that helps safeguard your inbox from phishing attempts. It scans incoming emails for potential phishing scams and informs you if a suspicious email is detected.
11. Can Norton scan external storage devices?
Yes, Norton allows you to scan external storage devices such as USB drives and external hard drives. By scanning these devices, you can ensure they are free from any malware that might infect your computer.
12. How often should I run a full system scan with Norton?
Performing a full system scan with Norton at least once a week is recommended. Regular scans help detect any hidden threats or malware that may have bypassed real-time protection.
By following these installation steps and utilizing the variety of features Norton offers, you can ensure your new computer is protected from online threats, allowing you to use it with utmost security and confidence.