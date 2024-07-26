How do I install my Norton product on another computer?
Installing your Norton product on another computer is a straightforward process that ensures your device remains protected from online threats. By following a few simple steps, you can seamlessly transfer your Norton security to a new computer and enjoy comprehensive protection. Here’s how you can go about it:
1. **Sign in to your Norton account**
Start by signing in to your Norton account using the credentials associated with your subscription. If you don’t have an account, create one by selecting the “Create an Account” option on the Norton website.
2. **Locate your product key**
Once signed in, locate your Norton product key. This unique key is required to activate your subscription on the new computer. You can find the product key in your order confirmation email or on the retail card you received with the purchase.
3. **Deactivate the Norton product**
Now, deactivate your Norton product on the previous computer. Open Norton on that device, go to the “My Norton” or “My Account” section, and locate the device protection window. Click on the “Manage Devices” button, select the computer you want to deactivate, and click the “Remove Norton” or “Uninstall Norton” option.
4. **Install Norton on the new computer**
On the new computer, go to the Norton website and sign in to your account again. From the dashboard, click on the “Download Norton” button. The installer file will be downloaded to your computer.
5. **Run the installer**
Locate the downloaded file, usually in the “Downloads” folder, and run the installer by double-clicking on it. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process. Norton security will be installed on your new computer.
6. **Activate your subscription**
Once the installation is complete, you’ll be prompted to activate your Norton subscription. Enter the product key you obtained earlier and follow the prompts to finish the activation process. Your Norton security product is now installed and active on the new computer.
RELATED FAQs:
1.
Can I install Norton on multiple computers?
Yes, depending on your Norton subscription plan, you can install Norton on multiple devices without any additional cost.
2.
Do I need to deactivate Norton on the previous computer?
Yes, it is important to deactivate Norton on the previous computer to ensure your subscription is not being used on multiple devices simultaneously.
3.
Will my Norton subscription transfer to the new computer?
Yes, your Norton subscription will transfer to the new computer as long as you follow the deactivation and installation steps correctly.
4.
What if I forget my Norton account password?
There is a password recovery option on the Norton sign-in page where you can reset your password by following the instructions provided.
5.
Can I install Norton without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is required to download and install Norton on your new computer.
6.
Can I use my Norton product key on multiple devices?
No, each Norton product key is designed for a single device. To install Norton on multiple devices, you’ll need separate product keys or a subscription plan that allows multiple installations.
7.
What happens to my remaining subscription period when I install Norton on a new computer?
Your remaining subscription period will continue on the new computer, and the activation process will not affect the length of your subscription.
8.
Can I transfer my Norton subscription to someone else?
Yes, you can transfer your Norton subscription to someone else as long as they have a Norton account to activate the product.
9.
Can I install Norton on both Windows and Mac?
Yes, Norton offers compatibility with both Windows and Mac operating systems, allowing you to install it on different devices regardless of the platform.
10.
Do I need to uninstall any existing antivirus software before installing Norton?
It is recommended to uninstall any existing antivirus software before installing Norton to avoid potential conflicts and ensure optimal performance.
11.
Can I download Norton installation files without logging in to my account?
No, logging in to your Norton account is necessary to access and download the installation files.
12.
Can I reinstall Norton on the same computer without using another product key?
Yes, if you have already installed Norton on a computer and simply want to reinstall it, you can do so without using another product key.