How do I install kaspersky on a second computer?

If you have a Kaspersky antivirus license that allows you to protect multiple devices, you may be wondering how to install it on a second computer. Fortunately, the process is quite simple and can be done in just a few steps.
Step-by-step guide to installing Kaspersky on a second computer:
1. **Check your license**: Make sure that your Kaspersky license allows you to install the software on multiple devices. Check the details of your subscription to ensure you have the necessary permissions.
2. **Prepare the installation package**: On the first computer where Kaspersky is already installed, open the Kaspersky software and navigate to the “Manage License” or “My Kaspersky” section. Look for an option to download the installation package.
3. **Download the installation package**: Click on the provided link to download the installation package. Save this file to a USB drive or any other external storage device that you can use to transfer it to the second computer.
4. **Transfer the installation package**: Connect the USB drive or the chosen storage device to the second computer and copy the installation package from it to the local disk of the second computer.
5. **Locate the installation package**: On the second computer, locate the installation package that you transferred in the previous step. It will usually be an executable file with a .exe extension.
6. **Run the installation package**: Double-click on the installation package file to initiate the installation process. You may be prompted with a User Account Control message, asking for permission to proceed. Click “Yes” to continue.
7. **Begin the installation**: The Kaspersky installation wizard will now open. Review and accept the license agreement to proceed.
8. **Choose the installation type**: Select whether you want to perform a standard installation or customize the installation settings according to your preferences. If you’re unsure, the standard installation is generally recommended.
9. **Enter your activation code**: When prompted, enter the activation code for your Kaspersky product. This code is typically found in the confirmation email or the packaging of your Kaspersky software.
10. **Configure the installation**: Follow the on-screen instructions to configure the installation settings. You can choose the language, installation folder, and other preferences.
11. **Wait for the installation to complete**: Once you have configured the installation settings, click “Install” and wait for the installation process to finish. This may take a few minutes, depending on your computer’s speed.
12. **Activate and update**: After the installation is complete, Kaspersky will prompt you to activate the software. Enter the necessary activation details, and once activated, update the antivirus databases to ensure you have the latest protection.
That’s it! Your Kaspersky antivirus software is now successfully installed on your second computer, ready to keep it safe from online threats.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I install Kaspersky on multiple computers with one license?
Yes, if your Kaspersky license allows it, you can install the software on multiple devices.
2. Where can I find the installation package for Kaspersky?
You can typically find the installation package in the “Manage License” or “My Kaspersky” section of the software on your first computer.
3. Can I transfer the installation package using a USB drive?
Yes, you can transfer the installation package using a USB drive or any other external storage device.
4. Is it necessary to accept the license agreement during installation?
Yes, you need to review and accept the license agreement to proceed with the installation.
5. How do I activate Kaspersky on the second computer?
After the installation is complete, Kaspersky will prompt you to enter your activation code to activate the software.
6. Are there any customizable settings during the installation?
Yes, you can choose to perform a standard installation or customize the installation settings according to your preferences.
7. How long does the installation process take?
The installation process typically takes a few minutes, depending on your computer’s speed.
8. Do I need an internet connection for the installation?
Yes, you will need an internet connection to activate Kaspersky and update the antivirus databases.
9. Can I install Kaspersky on a Mac computer?
Yes, Kaspersky offers antivirus software for Mac computers as well.
10. Can I install Kaspersky on a mobile device?
Yes, there are versions of Kaspersky antivirus available for installation on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.
11. How often should I update Kaspersky?
It is recommended to update Kaspersky regularly to ensure you have the latest protection against new threats. Automatic updates are also available.
12. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license to a new computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Kaspersky license to a new computer by uninstalling it from the old computer and installing it on the new one.