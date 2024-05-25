How do I get to my bitmoji keyboard?
Bitmoji keyboards are a fun and expressive way to jazz up your texts and messages. Whether you’re a long-time user or new to the Bitmoji craze, getting to your Bitmoji keyboard is quite simple. Just follow these steps:
1. **Install the Bitmoji app:** Before accessing the Bitmoji keyboard, you need to download and install the Bitmoji app on your device. The app is available for both iOS and Android platforms, and you can find it on the App Store or Google Play Store.
2. **Open the Bitmoji app:** Once you have installed the app, open it by tapping on the Bitmoji icon. If it’s the first time you’re using the app, you will be prompted to create your own personalized Bitmoji avatar. Follow the on-screen instructions to customize your avatar to your liking.
3. **Enable Bitmoji keyboard:** After creating your avatar, you need to enable the Bitmoji keyboard on your device. Go to your device’s Settings, then tap on “General” (for iOS) or “System” (for Android), and select “Keyboard.”
4. **Add Bitmoji keyboard:** In the “Keyboard” settings, tap on “Keyboards” (for iOS) or “Virtual keyboard” (for Android) and select “Add New Keyboard.” Look for Bitmoji keyboard in the list of available keyboards and tap on it to add it to your active keyboards.
5. **Select Bitmoji as active keyboard:** After adding the Bitmoji keyboard, go back to the “Keyboard” settings and tap on “Keyboards” (for iOS) or “Virtual keyboard” (for Android) again. This time, select “Edit” (for iOS) or the three dots icon (for Android) next to the Bitmoji keyboard.
6. **Reorder keyboards:** In the “Edit keyboards” or “Keyboard settings” screen, drag the handles next to the Bitmoji keyboard to reorder it. Place it in a position that is convenient for you, preferably near the top of the list.
7. **Allow full access:** To ensure the Bitmoji keyboard functions properly, you need to grant it full access. In the “Keyboard” settings, tap on the Bitmoji keyboard and toggle on the “Allow Full Access” option. Don’t worry, this access only allows the keyboard to function as intended; it does not compromise your privacy.
8. **Access the Bitmoji keyboard:** Finally, go to any messaging app or text field and tap on the text input area to bring up the keyboard. You can now switch to the Bitmoji keyboard by tapping on the globe or smiley icon, depending on your device.
FAQs about Bitmoji keyboard:
1. How do I update my Bitmoji on the keyboard?
To update your Bitmoji on the keyboard, you need to open the Bitmoji app, make the desired changes to your avatar, and save it. The Bitmoji on the keyboard will automatically update with the changes.
2. Can I use Bitmoji keyboard on social media platforms?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and more. Simply open the Bitmoji keyboard and select the desired Bitmoji to share.
3. Can I use Bitmoji keyboard in all messaging apps?
The Bitmoji keyboard is compatible with most messaging apps, including WhatsApp, iMessage, Messenger, Snapchat, and more. However, some apps might not support third-party keyboards.
4. How can I use Bitmoji stickers on the keyboard?
To use Bitmoji stickers on the keyboard, open the keyboard, browse through the available stickers, and tap on the one you want to send. It will automatically be inserted into the text field.
5. Can I customize the Bitmoji keyboard layout?
Unfortunately, you cannot customize the layout of the Bitmoji keyboard. However, you can customize the appearance of your Bitmoji avatar in the Bitmoji app.
6. Are there any additional Bitmoji features?
Apart from the keyboard, Bitmoji also offers various other features. You can create personalized Bitmoji Stories, play Bitmoji games, and even collaborate with friends on Bitmoji Deluxe.
7. How can I search for specific Bitmojis on the keyboard?
The Bitmoji keyboard includes a search feature that allows you to find specific Bitmojis. Just tap on the search icon (usually a magnifying glass) and enter keywords related to the Bitmoji you’re looking for.
8. Can I create Bitmoji expressions on the keyboard?
While you cannot create Bitmoji expressions directly on the keyboard, you can customize and save various Bitmojis with different expressions in the Bitmoji app. These customizations will be available on the keyboard.
9. Can I add Bitmoji keyboard to my smartwatch?
Yes, you can add the Bitmoji keyboard to your smartwatch. However, the availability and compatibility may vary depending on the operating system and device you are using.
10. Do I need an internet connection to use the Bitmoji keyboard?
No, an internet connection is not required to use the Bitmoji keyboard once you have downloaded the required assets. However, you may need an internet connection to update or download new Bitmoji stickers.
11. Can I remove Bitmoji keyboard from my device?
Yes, you can remove the Bitmoji keyboard from your device if you no longer wish to use it. Simply go to your device’s settings, select “Keyboard,” and remove the Bitmoji keyboard from the active keyboards list.
12. Are all Bitmojis free on the keyboard?
Most of the Bitmojis on the keyboard are free to use. However, there are certain premium and sponsored Bitmojis that might require additional purchases or subscriptions to access.