How do I get the serial number on my laptop?

If you find yourself in need of your laptop’s serial number, don’t worry. It’s a relatively easy task to locate this essential piece of information, regardless of whether you own a Windows, macOS, or Linux-based laptop. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to find the serial number on your laptop, along with addressing some related FAQs.
Finding the serial number on a Windows laptop
If you are a Windows user, there are a few simple ways to locate the serial number of your laptop:
1. **Using Command Prompt**: Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, then type “cmd” and hit Enter. In the Command Prompt window, type “wmic bios get serialnumber” and press Enter. You will see your laptop’s serial number displayed on the screen.
2. **Checking the bottom of the laptop**: Often, the serial number is displayed on a sticker affixed to the bottom of your laptop. Flip your laptop over and examine the stickers to find the serial number.
Finding the serial number on a macOS laptop
If you own a macOS laptop, follow these steps to locate the serial number:
1. **Using macOS System Report**: Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “About This Mac.” In the window that appears, click on “System Report.” Under the “Hardware Overview” section, you will find your laptop’s serial number.
2. **Using the laptop’s packaging**: If you have the original packaging of your MacBook, the serial number is usually printed on the box. Check the exterior or interior of the packaging for the serial number.
Finding the serial number on a Linux laptop
For Linux users, finding the serial number involves entering a command in the terminal. Here are the steps to follow:
1. **Using Terminal**: Open the Terminal by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T. Type the command “sudo dmidecode -s system-serial-number” and press Enter. The serial number of your Linux laptop will be displayed in the terminal.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How important is knowing my laptop’s serial number?
Knowing your laptop’s serial number is essential for various purposes, such as warranty claims, device registration, or troubleshooting.
2. Can I find the serial number in the laptop’s user manual?
While some laptops may have the serial number listed in their user manuals, it is generally more reliable to find it using the methods mentioned above.
3. Is the serial number the same as the model number?
No, the serial number and model number are different. The model number refers to the specific type or series of a laptop, while the serial number is a unique identifier for each individual device.
4. Will finding the serial number erase any data on my laptop?
No, finding the serial number does not involve any actions that would erase or affect the data on your laptop.
5. What should I do if the sticker with the serial number on my laptop is worn out or illegible?
In such cases, you can try using the software-based methods mentioned earlier to obtain your laptop’s serial number. If those fail, contact the manufacturer’s support for further assistance.
6. Can I find the serial number by logging into my laptop’s operating system?
While some laptops may display the serial number in the system information settings, it is more reliable to use the methods outlined above.
7. Will the serial number be located in the laptop’s BIOS settings?
The serial number is typically not displayed in the BIOS settings of a laptop. It is best to use the methods we have described to find it.
8. Can I find the serial number on the laptop’s invoice or receipt?
While invoices and receipts may contain the serial number, this is not always the case. It is advisable to use the methods mentioned earlier for finding the serial number.
9. Is the serial number the same as the MAC address?
No, the MAC address is a unique identifier for a network interface, while the serial number is a specific identifier for your laptop.
10. What should I do if I cannot locate the serial number using any of the methods mentioned?
If you are unable to find the serial number on your laptop, reach out to the manufacturer’s customer support, providing them with all relevant information to assist you further.
11. Can I install software to retrieve the serial number?
While there are software programs that claim to retrieve a laptop’s serial number, they are unnecessary and potentially risky. Stick to the reliable methods mentioned earlier to find the serial number.
12. Can I find the serial number remotely if my laptop is lost or stolen?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to remotely retrieve the serial number of a lost or stolen laptop. However, having a record of your serial number beforehand can aid in filing a police report or an insurance claim.