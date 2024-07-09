**How do I get the onscreen keyboard on Windows 10?**
The onscreen keyboard in Windows 10 is a useful feature that allows you to type using a virtual keyboard directly on your screen. Whether you have a touchscreen device or want an alternative method of input, here’s how you can access and use the onscreen keyboard in Windows 10.
1. **Accessing the onscreen keyboard through the Start Menu** – Click on the Start button in the bottom left corner of your screen, then select “Settings” (the gear icon). In the Settings window, choose “Ease of Access,” and on the left sidebar, click on “Keyboard.” Toggle the virtual keyboard option to “On” under the “Use the On-Screen Keyboard” section.
2. **Using the keyboard shortcut** – Press the “Windows key” + “Ctrl” + “O” keys simultaneously to open the onscreen keyboard directly. This is a quick way to access the virtual keyboard without going through the settings.
3. **Through the Taskbar** – Look for the “Touch Keyboard” button on your taskbar. By clicking on this button, you can instantly open the onscreen keyboard.
4. **Accessing through your system tray** – Click on the “^” icon in the bottom right corner of your screen to expand your system tray icons. If you see a keyboard icon there, click on it to open the onscreen keyboard.
5. **Using the search function** – Type “On-Screen Keyboard” in the search bar located in the bottom left corner of your screen, then click on the corresponding result to open the virtual keyboard.
6. **Enabling the onscreen keyboard for touchscreen devices** – If you have a touchscreen device, Windows 10 should automatically enable the onscreen keyboard when you’re in tablet mode. If it’s not enabled, go to settings by following step one and ensure the “Use the On-Screen Keyboard” option is turned on.
7. **Customizing the onscreen keyboard** – Once the virtual keyboard is open, you can customize it to your liking. Click on the “Options” button that appears in the lower right corner of the onscreen keyboard to access different settings such as keyboard layout, word prediction, and more.
8. **Using the onscreen keyboard as an alternative input method** – The onscreen keyboard is particularly useful for those who have difficulty using a physical keyboard or as a temporary solution if your keyboard is not working correctly. You can simply use your mouse or touch input to interact with the virtual keys.
9. **How to resize the onscreen keyboard** – Place your cursor on the top edge of the onscreen keyboard until it changes into a double-sided arrow. Click and drag it to resize the keyboard according to your preference.
10. **Minimizing the onscreen keyboard** – You can minimize the keyboard by clicking on the “-” button located in the top-right corner of the keyboard window.
11. **Docking the onscreen keyboard** – If you prefer to have the keyboard docked at the bottom of your screen, click on the “X” button in the top-right corner of the onscreen keyboard. It will instantly dock at the bottom of your screen for easier access.
12. **Maximizing the onscreen keyboard** – At times, you may find the default size of the onscreen keyboard to be too small. To maximize it, click on the “+” button located on the top-right corner of the keyboard window, or simply drag the window border to manually adjust its size.
In conclusion, the onscreen keyboard in Windows 10 is a practical tool for various scenarios. Whether you have a touchscreen device, need an alternative input method, or are experiencing temporary issues with your physical keyboard, accessing and customizing the onscreen keyboard is straightforward and can greatly enhance your typing experience.