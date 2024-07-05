If you frequently work with temperature measurements, mathematical equations, or any other field that requires the use of degrees, you might often find yourself wondering how to type the degree symbol (°) on your keyboard. Luckily, there are several convenient methods for achieving this symbol on both Windows and Mac computers. Let’s explore some of the ways to get the degree symbol on your keyboard.
Using keyboard shortcuts on Windows
How do I get the degree symbol on keyboard?
To obtain the degree symbol on Windows, you can use a simple keyboard shortcut. Just hold down the Alt key and type 0176 using the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key, and voilà! The degree symbol will appear.
Related questions:
1. Can I use the degree symbol in any application on Windows?
Yes, the degree symbol can be used in various applications, such as word processors, spreadsheets, and even text editors.
2. Do all Windows versions support the Alt + 0176 shortcut?
Yes, this keyboard shortcut is a standard feature across all Windows versions.
3. What if my laptop doesn’t have a numeric keypad?
If you are using a laptop without a numeric keypad, you can still press the Fn (Function) key in combination with the Alt key, followed by the numbers 0-1-7-6 from the top row of your keyboard.
Using keyboard shortcuts on Mac
How do I get the degree symbol on keyboard?
On a Mac, you can easily type the degree symbol by pressing the Option + Shift + 8 keys simultaneously. This combination will instantly insert the degree symbol into your document.
Related questions:
4. Can I use the degree symbol in documents created with Pages, Keynote, or other Mac applications?
Absolutely. The degree symbol can be inserted into various Mac applications, including Pages, Keynote, Numbers, and TextEdit.
5. What if my keyboard layout is different?
If you are using a non-US keyboard layout, the Option + Shift + 8 shortcut might not work. In that case, you can try holding the Option key and typing the number 0 (zero). This method should work for most keyboard layouts.
6. Can I use the degree symbol on an iPhone or iPad?
Yes, you can. On an iOS device, simply press and hold the 0 key on the on-screen keyboard, and a pop-up menu will appear with the degree symbol. Slide your finger to the symbol and release to insert it.
Using character maps
If keyboard shortcuts are not available or convenient for you, you can also use character maps available on both Windows and Mac.
How do I get the degree symbol on keyboard?
On Windows, open the Start menu, search for “character map,” and open the application. Then, find the degree symbol in the list, click on it to select, and click the “Copy” button. You can then paste the symbol into your desired document or application using Ctrl + V.
On a Mac, the character viewer can be accessed by clicking on the Apple menu, selecting “System Preferences,” and clicking on “Keyboard.” In the “Keyboard” tab, check the “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in the menu bar” option. Then, click on the small icon in the menu bar and choose “Show Character Viewer.” In the character viewer window, search for the degree symbol, click on it to select, and click the “Insert” button.
Related questions:
7. Are there other symbols I can access using the character map or character viewer?
Yes, both the character map on Windows and the character viewer on Mac provide access to a wide range of symbols and special characters.
8. Can I resize the character map or character viewer window?
Yes, you can resize the window to view more symbols or make them larger for easier selection.
9. How do I use the copied symbol in a specific application?
After copying the symbol from the character map or character viewer, you can paste it into the desired application or document using Ctrl + V (Windows) or Command + V (Mac).
10. Can I use the degree symbol as a keyboard shortcut?
It is not possible to assign a keyboard shortcut to the degree symbol directly, but you can create a text substitution rule to automatically replace a specific text string with the degree symbol. This feature is available on both Windows and Mac.
In conclusion, obtaining the degree symbol (°) on your keyboard is fairly simple on both Windows and Mac. Whether you prefer using keyboard shortcuts like Alt + 0176 or Option + Shift + 8, or utilizing character maps or viewers, these methods enable you to easily incorporate the degree symbol into your documents or applications. So go ahead and use the method that suits you best to effortlessly type the degree symbol whenever you need it!