Are you a fan of Bitmoji and want to add some more fun to your conversations? Look no further! In this article, we will discuss how to get the Bitmoji keyboard and explore some frequently asked questions regarding its usage.
How do I get the Bitmoji keyboard?
To get the Bitmoji keyboard on your smartphone, follow these simple steps:
1. Install the Bitmoji app from your device’s app store (available for both iOS and Android).
2. Open the app and sign in with your Bitmoji or Snapchat account.
3. Create your personalized Bitmoji avatar by selecting facial features, hairstyle, outfits, and more.
4. Once you have customized your Bitmoji, tap on the “Keyboard” option in the app menu.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to enable the Bitmoji keyboard.
Now, let’s address some common queries related to the Bitmoji keyboard:
1. Can I use Bitmoji on my computer?
Absolutely! You can use Bitmoji on your computer by installing the Bitmoji extension for Google Chrome. With the extension, you can easily insert Bitmoji into emails, documents, and more.
2. Can I use Bitmoji with messaging apps other than Snapchat?
Certainly! While Bitmoji was initially associated with Snapchat, it has now expanded its compatibility to various messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, iMessage, and more. Simply enable the Bitmoji keyboard and start using it within these apps.
3. How do I send Bitmoji stickers?
To send Bitmoji stickers, open a conversation in your messaging app, tap on the emoji or sticker icon, and select the Bitmoji keyboard. Scroll through the available stickers, choose one that fits your mood, and tap to send it.
4. Can I use Bitmoji in my social media posts?
Yes, you can! Bitmoji offers the option to share your personalized Bitmoji through various social media platforms. Within the Bitmoji app, you can find an option to share your Bitmoji on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and more.
5. Can I change my Bitmoji’s appearance after creating it?
Of course! To change your Bitmoji’s appearance, open the Bitmoji app, tap on the “Avatar” icon at the bottom, and select “Edit My Bitmoji.” From there, you can modify various aspects of your Bitmoji’s appearance, including hairstyle, clothes, and accessories.
6. Can I use Bitmoji in other languages?
Absolutely! Bitmoji supports multiple languages, allowing you to express yourself in various dialects. To change the language settings, open the Bitmoji app, go to “Settings,” and choose your desired language.
7. Can I add Bitmoji to my email signature?
Yes! Bitmoji can be a fun addition to your email signature. Simply create your Bitmoji, then install the Bitmoji Chrome extension for Gmail. The extension will allow you to access your Bitmoji library and easily insert your avatar into your signature.
8. Can I use Bitmoji with my Animoji or Memoji?
While Bitmoji and Animoji/Memoji are separate features, you can integrate them within certain messaging apps. Some apps, like Snapchat, allow you to use both Bitmoji and Animoji/Memoji simultaneously.
9. Can I remove the Bitmoji keyboard from my device?
Yes, if you decide you no longer want to use the Bitmoji keyboard, you can remove it from your device. Simply go to your device’s settings, select “Keyboards,” and disable Bitmoji from the available options.
10. Can I use Bitmoji offline?
Unfortunately, Bitmoji requires an internet connection to access its library and for sharing purposes. You can, however, save your Bitmoji stickers in advance to use them offline within certain messaging apps.
11. Can I use Bitmoji in my Snapchat stories?
Absolutely! Bitmoji and Snapchat are closely integrated, allowing you to use your Bitmoji in various ways within the Snapchat app. Add your Bitmoji to snaps, create Bitmoji Stories, or even launch your own Bitmoji TV show on Snapchat!
12. Can I add accessories to my Bitmoji?
Yes, you can accessorize your Bitmoji to match your style or current mood. From hats to sunglasses, you can enhance your Bitmoji’s appearance by selecting various accessories within the Bitmoji app.
Now that you have all the information you need, go ahead and start expressing yourself with the Bitmoji keyboard. Spice up your conversations, make your social media posts more personal, and have fun communicating with your very own Bitmoji avatar!