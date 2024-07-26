How do I get suggested words on my keyboard?

Using a keyboard with suggested word options can greatly enhance your typing experience. These suggestions appear as you type, allowing you to quickly select the correct word without typing the entire word. If you are wondering how to enable this feature on your keyboard, keep reading for a step-by-step guide.
Enabling suggested words on your keyboard
To get suggested words on your keyboard, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Unlock your device and access the settings menu.
Step 2: Navigate to the “Language and Input” or “Keyboard” settings, depending on your device.
Step 3: Look for the option labeled “Text Correction,” “Auto-Correction,” or “Word Suggestion.”
Step 4: Toggle the switch to enable the feature. It may appear as a checkbox or a switch you can slide on or off.
Step 5: Depending on your keyboard, you might have additional settings to adjust the level of word suggestions or personalize the feature further.
Once you have completed these steps, the suggested words feature should be enabled on your keyboard. Now, let’s explore some related frequently asked questions to further clarify common doubts.
1. Can I get suggested words on any keyboard?
Unfortunately, not all keyboards offer suggested words as a feature. However, most modern smartphones come with built-in keyboards that support this feature. If your keyboard does not have this functionality, consider trying a different keyboard app.
2. How do I change the language for suggested words?
To change the language for suggested words, you need to go back to the “Language and Input” or “Keyboard” settings on your device. Look for the “Language” or “Input Languages” option and select the desired language from the provided list.
3. Are suggested words available for all languages?
Suggested words are available for many popular languages, such as English, Spanish, French, and German. However, the availability may vary depending on the keyboard app and the language you choose.
4. Can I disable suggested words if I don’t find them helpful?
Yes, if you find suggested words to be more of a hindrance than a help, you can easily disable the feature by following the same steps mentioned earlier and toggling the switch to the off position.
5. How can I reset or clear the suggested words history?
To clear the suggested words history, you can either search for the option within the keyboard settings or go to your device’s app settings and find the settings for your keyboard app. From there, you should be able to clear the cache or data associated with the app, effectively resetting the suggested words history.
6. Can I add my own custom words to the suggestion list?
Yes, many keyboards allow you to add custom words to their suggestion lists. Look for an option like “Personal Dictionary” within the keyboard settings, where you can add words that you frequently use.
7. Will my keyboard suggest words based on my typing habits?
Yes, some keyboards utilize machine learning algorithms to analyze your typing patterns and suggest words accordingly. These keyboards learn from your input, making their suggestions more personalized over time.
8. Do all smartphones come with the suggested words feature pre-enabled?
No, the suggested words feature may not be pre-enabled on all smartphones. It is always a good idea to check your keyboard settings to ensure it is enabled or enable it manually if necessary.
9. Why don’t the suggested words match what I am typing?
Sometimes, the suggested words might not match what you are typing if the keyboard’s prediction algorithm fails to accurately interpret your input. In such cases, you can try manually typing the entire word or checking if the correct language is selected.
10. Can I get suggested words on physical keyboards?
Suggested words are primarily designed for touch-screen keyboards on smartphones and tablets. Physical keyboards typically do not offer this feature unless they are integrated into devices with built-in screens, such as certain laptops or hybrid devices.
11. Can I customize the appearance of the suggested words?
The appearance of suggested words depends on the keyboard app you are using. Some apps allow limited customization, such as changing the font or color scheme, while others may offer more extensive customization options.
12. Does enabling suggested words impact my privacy?
Typically, enabling suggested words does not pose any significant privacy concerns. However, some keyboard apps might collect data about your typing habits to improve their prediction accuracy. To ensure your privacy, it is advisable to use trusted and reputable keyboard apps.