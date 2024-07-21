How do I get sound on my ASUS monitor?

ASUS monitors are known for their exceptional display quality and innovative features. However, if you’re trying to figure out how to get sound on your ASUS monitor, it can sometimes be a bit confusing. This guide will walk you through the various methods you can use to enable sound on your ASUS monitor.
Method 1: HDMI Connection
The most straightforward way to get sound on your ASUS monitor is through the HDMI connection. Follow the steps below:
1. Connect your monitor to your computer using an HDMI cable.
2. Ensure that both your computer and monitor are turned on and functioning properly.
3. Right-click on the volume icon on your computer’s taskbar and select “Playback devices.”
4. In the “Playback” tab, you should see your ASUS monitor listed. Right-click on it and select “Set as Default Device.”
5. Click “OK” to apply the changes.
Now, you should be able to enjoy sound through your ASUS monitor.
Method 2: 3.5mm Audio Cable
If your ASUS monitor has a built-in speaker but doesn’t support audio through HDMI, you can use a 3.5mm audio cable to connect it to your computer’s audio output.
1. Connect one end of the 3.5mm audio cable to the audio output port on your computer.
2. Connect the other end of the cable to the corresponding audio input port on your ASUS monitor.
3. Adjust the volume on both your computer and monitor to your desired levels.
Alternatively, you can use a Bluetooth or USB audio adapter to connect wireless or USB speakers to your monitor for audio output.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I connect external speakers to my ASUS monitor?
Yes, you can connect external speakers to your ASUS monitor using either the 3.5mm audio cable, Bluetooth, or a USB audio adapter.
2. Why is there no sound coming from my ASUS monitor?
Ensure that the volume is not muted on both your computer and monitor. Also, check if the correct audio output source is selected in your computer’s sound settings.
3. How can I adjust the volume on my ASUS monitor?
Most ASUS monitors have built-in volume controls that can be accessed through the on-screen display (OSD) menu. Refer to your monitor’s user manual for specific instructions.
4. Can I use headphones with my ASUS monitor?
Yes, if your ASUS monitor has a headphone jack, you can connect headphones directly to it for private audio.
5. Why is the sound quality on my ASUS monitor not great?
The sound quality from built-in speakers in monitors is often not as premium as dedicated speakers. Consider using external speakers or headphones for improved audio experience.
6. Can I use an HDMI to DVI adapter for audio on my ASUS monitor?
No, DVI does not support audio. HDMI to DVI adapters only transmit video signals, so you’ll need an alternate method for audio output.
7. How do I update the audio drivers for my computer?
To update your audio drivers, go to your computer manufacturer’s website or the website of the audio device manufacturer. Download the latest drivers and install them accordingly.
8. Is it possible to use my ASUS monitor as a standalone speaker system?
No, ASUS monitors are primarily designed for displaying visuals and have limited audio capabilities.
9. Why is there an audio delay on my ASUS monitor?
Audio delays can occur due to various reasons, such as incompatible settings or hardware limitations. Try adjusting the audio delay settings in your computer’s sound settings or consult the monitor’s user manual for troubleshooting steps.
10. Can I control the audio settings on my ASUS monitor remotely?
No, audio settings on ASUS monitors can only be adjusted physically using the built-in controls or through the connected computer.
11. Does my ASUS monitor support surround sound?
Most ASUS monitors do not support surround sound. They typically offer stereo sound output.
12. How do I disable the audio on my ASUS monitor?
To disable audio on your ASUS monitor, right-click on the volume icon on your computer’s taskbar, select “Playback devices,” choose your ASUS monitor, and click “Disable.”