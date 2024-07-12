How do I get rid of floating keyboard on ipad?

If you have recently updated your iPad or accidentally triggered a setting, you may have encountered the floating keyboard. This feature allows you to conveniently move the keyboard around the screen for better typing ergonomics. While some users find this feature helpful, others may find it intrusive and prefer to disable it. In this article, we will explore different methods to get rid of the floating keyboard on your iPad.
Method 1: Disabling the Floating Keyboard
If you wish to permanently disable the floating keyboard on your iPad, here’s a simple step-by-step guide:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPad.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Next, tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Under the Keyboard settings, locate the option “Floating Keyboard” and toggle it off.
Once you have toggled off the floating keyboard option, the keyboard will no longer float and will remain at the bottom of the screen, as is the default setting.
Method 2: Minimizing the Floating Keyboard
If you still want to utilize the floating keyboard occasionally, but want it to be less intrusive, you can minimize it to a smaller size. Here’s how:
1. Activate the floating keyboard by tapping and holding the keyboard button at the bottom right corner of the on-screen keyboard.
2. Once the floating keyboard appears, tap and hold the same keyboard button again.
3. From the popup menu, select “Minimize.”
Now, the floating keyboard will be much smaller and less obtrusive, allowing you to use it when needed without taking up too much screen space.
FAQs:
Q1: Is the floating keyboard available on all iPad models and iOS versions?
Yes, the floating keyboard is available on iPad models running iOS 13 or later.
Q2: Can I move the floating keyboard anywhere on the screen?
Yes, you can move the floating keyboard to any desired location on the screen by dragging it with your finger.
Q3: Does disabling the floating keyboard affect other iPad keyboard functions?
No, disabling the floating keyboard does not affect any other keyboard functions on your iPad.
Q4: Can I customize the size of the minimized floating keyboard?
No, currently, there is no option to customize the size of the minimized floating keyboard.
Q5: What other keyboard settings can I access in the “Keyboard” section of the Settings app?
In the “Keyboard” section, you can adjust settings like Auto-Capitalization, Auto-Correction, Keyboards Language, and more.
Q6: Can I make the floating keyboard reappear temporarily while typing?
Yes, you can make the floating keyboard reappear by tapping and holding the keyboard button at the bottom right corner of the screen and selecting “Dock.” The keyboard will then reattach to the bottom of the screen until you tap the button again.
Q7: Does disabling the floating keyboard affect third-party keyboards?
No, the floating keyboard is an Apple native feature and disabling it will not affect third-party keyboards in any way.
Q8: Can I adjust the height of the floating keyboard?
No, the height of the floating keyboard is fixed and non-adjustable.
Q9: Can I turn off the floating keyboard for specific apps only?
No, the floating keyboard setting applies universally to all apps on your iPad.
Q10: Can I re-enable the floating keyboard after disabling it?
Yes, you can easily re-enable the floating keyboard by following the same steps mentioned in Method 1 and toggling the “Floating Keyboard” option to on.
Q11: Will disabling the floating keyboard improve battery life?
No, disabling the floating keyboard will not have any significant impact on your iPad’s battery life.
Q12: Will my iPad automatically update to the latest iOS version?
No, you need to manually trigger the system update by going to Settings > General > Software Update in order to update your iPad to the latest iOS version.
Now that you know how to remove or minimize the floating keyboard on your iPad, you can customize your typing experience according to your preferences. Whether you prefer a traditional keyboard at the bottom of the screen or occasionally utilize the floating feature, the choice is now in your hands.