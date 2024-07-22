How do I get rid of avast from my computer?

If you’ve decided that Avast antivirus software is no longer the right fit for your computer, you may be wondering how to completely remove it. Whether you’re switching to a different antivirus program or simply want to uninstall Avast, follow these steps to ensure a thorough removal.
Uninstall Avast via the control panel
The simplest way to remove Avast from your computer is to uninstall it using the Control Panel. Here’s how to do it:
1. Open the Control Panel by typing “Control Panel” into the search bar and selecting it from the results.
2. In the Control Panel, click on “Programs” or “Programs and Features.”
3. Look for Avast in the list of installed programs.
4. Right-click on Avast and select “Uninstall” or “Uninstall/Change.”
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the uninstallation process.
Delete remaining Avast files and folders
Although uninstalling Avast via the Control Panel removes most of the associated files, there may still be some leftovers. To ensure a complete removal, follow these additional steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the “Run” dialog box.
2. Type “%appdata%” and click “OK.”
3. Locate the “Avast” folder and delete it.
4. Press the Windows key + R again, then type “%programdata%” and click “OK.”
5. Find and delete the “Avast Software” folder.
Remove Avast from your web browsers
Avast may have also installed browser extensions that need to be removed separately. Here’s how to remove Avast extensions from the most popular web browsers:
Google Chrome:
1. Open Chrome and click on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner.
2. Go to “More tools” and select “Extensions.”
3. Locate the Avast extension and click on the remove button (trash can icon).
Mozilla Firefox:
1. Open Firefox and click on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.
2. Select “Add-ons.”
3. Find the Avast extension and click on “Remove.”
Microsoft Edge:
1. Open Edge and click on the three horizontal dots in the top-right corner.
2. Select “Extensions.”
3. Find the Avast extension and click on “Remove.”
Safari:
1. Open Safari and go to “Preferences” in the top-left corner.
2. Click on the “Extensions” tab.
3. Find the Avast extension and click on “Uninstall.”
Restart your computer
Once you have uninstalled Avast, removed its files and folders, and deleted any associated browser extensions, it is essential to restart your computer. Restarting helps ensure that all changes take effect, and any remaining Avast components are fully removed.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I uninstall Avast without affecting other programs?
Yes, uninstalling Avast should not impact other programs on your computer.
2. Is it necessary to uninstall Avast before installing a new antivirus?
While it is generally recommended to uninstall one antivirus program before installing another, some antivirus software can coexist peacefully. However, to avoid conflicts, it’s best to uninstall Avast before installing a new antivirus.
3. Can I reinstall Avast after uninstalling it?
Yes, you can reinstall Avast later if you decide to use it again. Simply download the Avast installer from the official website and follow the installation instructions.
4. Does Avast provide a specialized uninstallation tool?
Yes, Avast offers an official uninstallation tool called “Avast Uninstall Utility.” You can download this tool from the Avast website to ensure a thorough removal.
5. Can I remove Avast from Mac computers using the same steps?
No, Mac computers require a different uninstallation process. You can remove Avast from a Mac by opening the Avast Security application, going to the “Menu Bar,” selecting “Preferences,” and clicking on “Uninstall.”
6. Are there any alternative antivirus programs to consider?
Yes, there are several reputable antivirus programs to consider, such as Norton, McAfee, Kaspersky, and Bitdefender, among others.
7. Will uninstalling Avast affect my computer’s performance?
Uninstalling Avast should not have any negative impact on your computer’s performance. In fact, removing unnecessary software can potentially improve performance.
8. Can I remove Avast using third-party uninstaller software?
While it is possible to use third-party uninstaller software, it is generally not necessary. Uninstalling Avast via the Control Panel and manually deleting remaining files is sufficient for most users.
9. Can I uninstall Avast on my mobile device?
Yes, you can uninstall Avast on mobile devices by following standard app removal processes specific to your device’s operating system.
10. Can I still use Avast Free Antivirus after uninstalling the paid version?
Yes, uninstalling the paid version of Avast will not affect your ability to use Avast Free Antivirus. You can reinstall the free version if desired.
11. What should I do if I encounter any issues during the uninstallation process?
If you encounter any issues during the uninstallation process, refer to the Avast support documentation or reach out to their support team for assistance.
12. Will my subscription to Avast automatically cancel after uninstalling?
No, uninstalling Avast does not automatically cancel your subscription. You will need to cancel your subscription separately if you no longer wish to use the software.