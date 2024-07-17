How do I get realtek back on my computer?

If you’re facing issues with your audio drivers or you accidentally uninstalled Realtek from your computer, don’t worry! Restoring Realtek on your computer is relatively straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting Realtek back on your computer with ease.
Steps to get Realtek back on your computer:
1. Reinstall from the Realtek website: The simplest and most reliable method to get Realtek back on your computer is by downloading it from the official Realtek website. Visit their website and search for the latest audio driver for your operating system. Download the appropriate driver and run the installer. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
2. Use Windows Device Manager: On some occasions, Realtek may be disabled in your Device Manager. To check if this is the case, right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Look for the “Sound, video, and game controllers” category. If you find Realtek Audio listed, right-click on it and select “Enable.”
3. Restore from Windows Update: Windows Update occasionally provides driver updates, including Realtek. To access Windows Update, press “Windows Key + I” to open the Settings menu, then navigate to “Update & Security” and click on “Windows Update.” Click on “Check for updates” and let Windows search for any available driver updates, including Realtek. If a Realtek driver update is found, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.
4. Rollback driver: If you recently updated your audio driver and encountered issues, it’s possible to roll back to the previous version, including Realtek. Open the Device Manager, double-click on “Sound, video, and game controllers,” right-click on your audio device (Realtek), choose “Properties,” go to the “Driver” tab, and click on “Roll Back Driver.” Follow the prompts to complete the process.
5. Restore from a system restore point: If you have previously created a system restore point, you can use it to restore your computer, including the Realtek audio driver. Search for “System Restore” in the Start menu, open it, and click on “Next.” Select a restore point before the Realtek audio issue occurred and follow the instructions to restore your system.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I get Realtek audio back through Windows Update?
Yes, Windows Update often provides driver updates, including Realtek. Check for updates in the Windows Update settings, and if available, follow the on-screen instructions to install the Realtek driver.
2. What should I do if Realtek is disabled in Device Manager?
In the Device Manager, locate the “Sound, video, and game controllers” category, and if Realtek Audio is listed but disabled, right-click on it and select “Enable” to activate it.
3. Can I download Realtek audio from third-party websites?
While it’s possible to find Realtek audio drivers on third-party websites, it is strongly recommended to download drivers only from the official Realtek website to ensure safety and compatibility.
4. Is it possible to roll back to the previous Realtek audio driver version?
Yes, you can roll back to the previous Realtek audio driver version if you’re experiencing issues after an update. Access the audio device’s properties in the Device Manager, go to the “Driver” tab, and click on “Roll Back Driver” to revert to the previous version.
5. Why should I create a system restore point?
Creating a system restore point allows you to revert your computer’s settings to a previous state, including drivers like Realtek audio, in case any issues arise after changes or updates are made.
6. What if I uninstalled Realtek and can’t find it in the recycling bin?
If you accidentally uninstalled Realtek and it isn’t available in the recycling bin, you can download the driver from the official website or use Windows Update to reinstall it.
7. Can I use a driver update software to install or restore Realtek?
While driver update software can be useful, it’s recommended to download Realtek drivers manually from the official website. This ensures that you get the appropriate and latest driver for your system.
8. What should I do if the Realtek audio driver installation fails?
If the Realtek audio driver installation fails, make sure to download the correct driver version compatible with your operating system and hardware. Additionally, try disabling any antivirus or firewall temporarily during the installation.
9. Can I get Realtek audio back on a Mac computer?
Realtek audio drivers are primarily designed for Windows computers. Mac computers use different audio drivers, so the process of getting Realtek back would not be applicable.
10. Do I need to restart my computer after reinstalling Realtek?
It’s generally recommended to restart your computer after reinstalling Realtek or any audio driver. Restarting ensures that all changes take effect and helps troubleshoot any remaining audio issues.
11. What if I still can’t get Realtek audio working?
If you’ve followed the steps mentioned earlier and are still unable to get Realtek audio working, checking for further compatibility issues, updating your operating system, or seeking professional assistance might be necessary.
12. Can I use Realtek audio without installing the driver?
In most cases, you won’t be able to use Realtek audio without installing the appropriate driver. The driver allows your computer’s operating system to communicate properly with the Realtek audio hardware.