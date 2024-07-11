How do I get my itunes music on my computer?

If you have a vast collection of music in your iTunes library and want to enjoy it on your computer, you may be wondering how to go about it. Thankfully, there are several methods you can use to transfer your iTunes music to your computer easily. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
Method 1: Transferring iTunes Music Using an External Hard Drive
One straightforward way to get your iTunes music onto your computer is by using an external hard drive. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
2. Open iTunes on your computer.
3. Go to “Preferences” in the iTunes menu (Mac) or “Edit” in the iTunes menu (Windows).
4. Click on the “Advanced” tab.
5. Make sure the checkbox for “Copy files to iTunes Media folder when adding to library” is selected.
6. Click on “OK” to save the changes.
7. In your iTunes library, select the songs you want to transfer to your computer.
8. Right-click (or control-click) on the selected songs and choose “Show in Finder” (Mac) or “Show in Windows Explorer” (Windows).
9. A Finder or Windows Explorer window will open, displaying the selected songs.
10. Copy the selected songs to your external hard drive.
11. Safely eject your external hard drive from your computer.
12. Connect the external hard drive to your computer where you want to transfer the iTunes music.
13. Open the external hard drive and locate the iTunes music files.
14. Copy the iTunes music files from the external hard drive to your desired location on your computer.
15. Open iTunes on your computer.
16. Choose “Add to Library” from the “File” menu, or simply drag and drop the music files into the iTunes window.
17. iTunes will now import the music files, and you can enjoy your iTunes music on your computer.
Method 2: Transferring iTunes Music Using Home Sharing
Another convenient way to transfer iTunes music to your computer is by using the Home Sharing feature. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Ensure that both your source computer (the one with the iTunes music) and your destination computer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
2. On your source computer, open iTunes.
3. Go to “Preferences” in the iTunes menu (Mac) or “Edit” in the iTunes menu (Windows).
4. Click on the “Sharing” tab.
5. Check the box next to “Share my library on my local network.”
6. Click on “OK” to save the changes.
7. On your destination computer, open iTunes.
8. In the menu bar, go to “File” and choose “Home Sharing.”
9. Select “Choose Library” and choose the iTunes library you want to access.
10. You should now be able to see and play the iTunes music from your source computer on your destination computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my iTunes music without using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can also use a cloud storage service like Google Drive or Dropbox to transfer your iTunes music between computers.
2. Will transferring iTunes music affect my original library?
No, transferring iTunes music will create a copy of the files and will not affect your original library.
3. Can I transfer iTunes music to a different operating system?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes music between different operating systems like macOS and Windows by following the same methods mentioned above.
4. Do I need to have iTunes installed on both computers?
Yes, you need to have iTunes installed on both computers to transfer and access the iTunes music properly.
5. How do I transfer purchased iTunes music?
Purchased iTunes music is linked to your Apple ID, and you can re-download it on any computer where you’re signed in with the same Apple ID.
6. Can I transfer iTunes music to my smartphone?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes music to your smartphone by syncing the music from your computer to your device using iTunes or other compatible media players.
7. How long will it take to transfer my iTunes music?
The time it takes to transfer iTunes music depends on the size of your library and the transfer method you choose. It can range from a few minutes to several hours.
8. What file format does iTunes music use?
iTunes music is typically stored in the AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) file format with the file extension .m4a.
9. Can I transfer iTunes music to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes music to multiple computers using either method mentioned in this article.
10. Will album artwork and playlists transfer along with the music?
Yes, when you transfer your iTunes music, album artwork and playlists associated with the songs should transfer as well.
11. Can I transfer my iTunes music to a USB drive?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes music to a USB drive by copying the music files from your iTunes library to the USB drive.
12. Should I delete the iTunes music from my old computer after transferring?
Once you have successfully transferred your iTunes music to your new computer or external hard drive, it is recommended to keep a backup before deleting the files from your old computer, just to be on the safe side.