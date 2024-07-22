How do I get my computer out of S mode?
If you recently purchased a new computer running Windows 10 in S mode, you might be wondering how to switch out of it. S mode, also known as “Windows 10 in S mode,” is a streamlined and more secure version of the Windows operating system. However, it restricts you to installing only apps from the Microsoft Store, which can be limiting for some users. Fortunately, switching out of S mode is a straightforward process, and I’ll guide you through it.
FAQs:
1. What is S mode?
S mode is a more locked-down version of Windows 10 that allows you to install apps exclusively from the Microsoft Store.
2. Why would someone want to switch out of S mode?
Switching out of S mode enables you to install and use applications that are not available in the Microsoft Store, giving you greater flexibility and choice.
3. Can I switch out of S mode on any Windows computer?
Not all Windows computers support S mode. You can only switch out of S mode if your device came with Windows 10 in S mode pre-installed.
4. Will switching out of S mode affect my computer’s performance?
No, switching out of S mode will not affect your computer’s performance. Your computer will operate just as it did in S mode.
5. Will switching out of S mode make my computer less secure?
Switching out of S mode will not compromise your computer’s security. Windows 10 in S mode is designed to be more secure by preventing the installation of potentially harmful apps.
6. Can I switch back to S mode once I’ve disabled it?
No, once you’ve switched out of S mode, you cannot revert back to it. Therefore, it’s essential to consider your decision before proceeding.
7. How can I check if my computer is in S mode?
To check if your computer is in S mode, go to the “Settings” app, click on “System,” then select “About.” Under “Windows specifications,” you’ll find information about the mode your computer is currently running.
8. Can I switch out of S mode for free?
Yes, switching out of S mode is free of charge. There are no additional costs associated with this process.
9. Can I switch out of S mode without an internet connection?
No, to switch out of S mode, you need an active internet connection as the process involves updating your operating system.
10. Will all my apps be transferred to the new mode?
If you switch out of S mode, your apps will not be transferred automatically. However, you can reinstall them from sources outside the Microsoft Store.
11. What is the difference between S mode and regular Windows 10?
S mode is designed to provide increased security and reduced risk of installing malicious apps. Regular Windows 10, on the other hand, allows the installation of apps from various sources.
12. Are there any downsides to switching out of S mode?
The primary downside of switching out of S mode is that you may potentially install apps that are not as secure as those found in the Microsoft Store. Therefore, it’s essential to be cautious when downloading and installing applications outside the Store.
**To switch out of S mode, follow these steps:**
1. Make sure your laptop or computer is connected to the internet.
2. Click on the “Start” button and go to “Settings.”
3. In the Settings menu, select “Update & Security.”
4. In the left-hand menu, click on “Activation.”
5. Under the “Switch to Windows 10 Home” or “Switch to Windows 10 Pro” section, click on the “Go to the Store” link.
6. The Microsoft Store will open to the appropriate page. Click on the “Get” button, and then on “Install.”
7. The switch takes a few minutes, and your computer will restart. Once it boots up again, it will be running the full version of Windows 10 Home or Pro, depending on which option you selected.
Congratulations! Your computer is now out of S mode, allowing you to install any application from external sources, giving you the freedom to customize your computer to meet your preferences.
Switching out of S mode is a straightforward process that unlocks additional possibilities for your computer experience. Just remember to exercise caution and only download applications from trusted sources to maintain the security of your device.