How do I get my computer icon back on desktop?

If you find that your computer icon is missing from your desktop, it can be quite frustrating. However, fear not! There are a few easy ways to get it back. In this article, we will guide you through different methods to restore your computer icon to your desktop in no time.
Method 1: Show Desktop Icons
One common reason for the computer icon disappearing is that it may be hidden. Here’s how you can show all desktop icons, including the computer icon:
1. Right-click on an empty space on your desktop.
2. In the context menu that appears, hover over “View.”
3. In the submenu, ensure that the “Show desktop icons” option is checked. If it is unchecked, click on it to activate the option.
4. Your computer icon should now reappear on the desktop.
Method 2: Restore Default Desktop Icons
If the first method didn’t work, you can try restoring the default desktop icons. This will reset all your desktop icons to their default settings:
1. Right-click on an empty space on your desktop.
2. In the context menu, navigate to “Personalize” and click on it.
3. In the Personalization window, select “Themes” from the left-hand panel.
4. Under the “Related Settings” section, click on “Desktop icon settings.”
5. In the Desktop Icon Settings window, ensure that the “Computer” checkbox is selected.
6. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
7. Your computer icon should now be restored to the desktop.
Method 3: Creating a Shortcut
If the above methods do not work, you can create a new shortcut for the computer icon. Here’s how:
1. Right-click on an empty space on your desktop.
2. In the context menu, hover over “New.”
3. In the submenu, click on “Shortcut.”
4. In the “Create Shortcut” window, type “explorer.exe” (without quotes).
5. Click “Next.”
6. In the next window, give your shortcut a name, such as “My Computer.”
7. Click “Finish.”
8. A new shortcut icon will be created on your desktop, which you can now use as a replacement for the missing computer icon.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I restore other missing icons on my desktop?
To restore other missing icons, such as Recycle Bin or Control Panel, use the same methods explained above, but make sure to select the appropriate checkboxes in the Desktop Icon Settings window.
2. Can I customize the computer icon on my desktop?
Yes. Right-click on the computer icon, select “Properties,” and then click on the “Change Icon” button. You can choose a different icon from the available options or use a custom icon of your choice.
3. What if the computer icon does not appear in the “Desktop Icon Settings” window?
If the computer icon is not listed in the Desktop Icon Settings window, it could be due to a software or registry issue. Consider running a system scan or seeking professional help to resolve the problem.
4. How do I hide specific desktop icons?
To hide specific desktop icons, right-click on an empty space on your desktop, hover over “View,” and uncheck the icons you want to hide. You can also use third-party software to manage desktop icons.
5. Why did the computer icon disappear in the first place?
The computer icon can disappear due to various reasons, including accidental hiding, changes in the desktop settings, or system issues. Following the methods described above should help restore it.
6. Can I restore the computer icon on a different operating system?
Yes, the steps to restore the computer icon might vary slightly depending on the operating system, but the general process remains similar. You can follow the respective methods suitable for your operating system.
7. How can I quickly access my computer without the desktop icon?
If the computer icon is still missing, you can press the Windows key + E to open “File Explorer” and access your computer directly from there.
8. Is it possible to revert the desktop to its default settings?
Yes, you can restore the desktop to its default settings by right-clicking on an empty space, selecting “View,” and then clicking on “Align icons to grid” or “Auto arrange icons” options.
9. Why is it essential to have the computer icon on the desktop?
The computer icon provides convenient access to your file explorer and system resources. Having it on the desktop makes it easily accessible, saving you time and effort.
10. Can I create shortcuts for other applications on my desktop?
Yes, you can create shortcuts for other applications by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “New,” and then choosing “Shortcut.” Follow the on-screen instructions to create shortcuts for the desired applications.
11. What if none of the methods work?
If none of the above methods work, restarting your computer may help resolve the issue. Alternatively, you can try updating your operating system or seeking assistance from technical support.
12. Can I use the search bar to access my computer?
Yes, you can use the search bar located in the taskbar to search for “This PC” or “My Computer.” It will display the computer icon, which you can then click to access the desired files and folders.