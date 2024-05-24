**How do I get Microsoft Edge on my computer?**
Microsoft Edge is a powerful web browser developed by Microsoft, known for its fast performance, improved security features, and seamless integration with Windows 10. If you’re wondering how to get Microsoft Edge on your computer, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you:
1. **Upgrade to Windows 10:** Microsoft Edge is exclusive to Windows 10, so ensure that your computer is running this operating system.
2. **Check for updates:** Before proceeding, ensure that your Windows 10 is up to date. Go to “Settings” > “Update & Security” > “Windows Update” and click “Check for updates.”
3. **Download from Microsoft website:** If you don’t have Microsoft Edge installed, you can download it directly from the Microsoft website. Go to www.microsoft.com/edge, click on “Download” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.
4. **Switch to Microsoft Edge:** After installation, you can set Microsoft Edge as your default browser. Open “Settings” > “Apps” > “Default apps” and select “Microsoft Edge” as your preferred browser.
5. **Import bookmarks and settings:** If you were using a different web browser before, you can import your bookmarks, passwords, and browsing history to Microsoft Edge. Open Microsoft Edge, click on the three horizontal dots in the top right corner, select “Settings,” go to “Profiles” > “Import browser data” and follow the prompts.
Now that you know how to get Microsoft Edge, let’s address some common questions that users may have:
FAQs:
1.
Can I get Microsoft Edge on a Mac or Linux system?
No, Microsoft Edge is currently only available for Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7.
2.
Can I download Microsoft Edge on older versions of Windows?
Microsoft Edge is designed to work with Windows 10. However, you can download the older version of Microsoft Edge, known as “Edge Legacy,” on Windows 8.1 and Windows 7.
3.
Is Microsoft Edge available for mobile devices?
Yes, Microsoft Edge is available for both iOS and Android devices. You can download it from the respective app stores.
4.
Is Microsoft Edge free to download and use?
Yes, Microsoft Edge is free to download and use on all compatible devices.
5.
Can I use Microsoft Edge without a Microsoft account?
Yes, you can use Microsoft Edge without a Microsoft account. However, having an account allows you to sync your bookmarks, passwords, and settings across multiple devices.
6.
Can I uninstall Microsoft Edge if I don’t want to use it?
Microsoft Edge is a built-in browser on Windows 10 and cannot be easily uninstalled. However, you can choose to disable it and use an alternative browser as your default.
7.
What are the advantages of using Microsoft Edge over other web browsers?
Microsoft Edge offers various advantages such as faster browsing speed, enhanced security features like SmartScreen protection, integrated Cortana virtual assistant, and improved compatibility with Windows 10.
8.
Can I use Chrome extensions on Microsoft Edge?
Yes, Microsoft Edge now supports Chrome extensions, allowing you to access an extensive range of add-ons from the Google Chrome Web Store.
9.
Does Microsoft Edge support dark mode?
Yes, Microsoft Edge supports a dark mode feature, allowing you to switch to a darker color scheme for a more comfortable browsing experience.
10.
Can I personalize the appearance of Microsoft Edge?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of Microsoft Edge by changing the theme, selecting different start page layouts, and choosing between light and dark modes.
11.
Can I use Microsoft Edge with touchscreen devices?
Yes, Microsoft Edge is optimized for touchscreen devices, making it easy and intuitive to use on tablets and laptops with touchscreens.
12.
Can I sync my browsing data with Microsoft Edge?
Yes, by signing in with your Microsoft account, you can sync your browsing data, including favorites, passwords, and settings, across devices and platforms.