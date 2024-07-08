How do I get microphone back on my keyboard?

If you’re wondering how to get the microphone back on your keyboard, you’re in the right place. Many users rely on their keyboard’s built-in microphone for convenience and ease of use. Whether you accidentally disabled the microphone or it mysteriously disappeared, here are some steps to help you get it back.
1. Check Your Keyboard’s Settings
Start by checking your keyboard’s settings. Look for a microphone icon on your keyboard and make sure it is enabled. You may need to access the keyboard settings through your device’s settings menu.
2. Restart Your Device
Sometimes a simple restart can resolve issues like a missing microphone. Restart your device and check if the microphone reappears on your keyboard.
3. Update Your Keyboard App
If you are using a third-party keyboard app, make sure it is up to date. A software update may include bug fixes or improvements that address microphone-related issues.
4. Reinstall Your Keyboard App
If updating the app doesn’t work, you can try uninstalling and reinstalling the keyboard app. This process can refresh the app and bring back any missing features.
5. Check for System Updates
Ensure that your device’s software is up to date by checking for system updates. An outdated operating system could cause compatibility issues and prevent the microphone from appearing.
6. Clear Keyboard Cache
Clearing the cache of your keyboard app can help resolve various issues. Head to the settings of your device, navigate to the Apps or Application Manager section, find your keyboard app, and clear its cache.
7. Enable Microphone Permissions
Check if your keyboard app has the necessary microphone permissions enabled. Go to your device settings, find the app permissions section, and ensure that the microphone permission is granted to your keyboard app.
8. Disable Other Keyboard Apps
If you have multiple keyboard apps installed, they might conflict with each other. Disable or uninstall any other keyboard apps temporarily and check if the microphone appears on your preferred keyboard.
9. Contact Keyboard App Support
If none of the above steps work, you can reach out to the support team of your keyboard app. They may have specific troubleshooting steps or a software update to address the microphone issue.
10. Use a Different Keyboard App
If all else fails, you can consider switching to a different keyboard app that offers a built-in microphone. There are various keyboard apps available for both Android and iOS devices, so explore your options.
11. Update Your Device’s Firmware
In some cases, outdated firmware can cause compatibility issues with certain apps or features. Check if your device has any available firmware updates and install them if necessary.
12. Factory Reset Your Device
If nothing seems to bring back the microphone on your keyboard, you can try performing a factory reset on your device. Be aware that this will erase all data on your device, so make sure to back up your important files before proceeding.
