How do I get internet explorer on my computer?

If you’re looking to install Internet Explorer on your computer, you’ve come to the right place. Despite its decreasing popularity, some websites may still require it for compatibility reasons. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of getting Internet Explorer on your computer.
Installing Internet Explorer
Internet Explorer is a web browser developed by Microsoft, primarily used by older versions of Windows operating systems. Here’s how you can install it:
- Open your computer’s “Start” menu by clicking on the Windows icon located in the bottom-left corner of your screen.
- Type “Internet Explorer” in the search bar at the bottom of the Start menu.
- Click on the “Internet Explorer” application from the search results.
- A new window will open, providing you with the Internet Explorer download options.
- Select the appropriate version of Internet Explorer for your operating system. It’s recommended to choose the latest available version for optimal performance and security.
- Click on the “Download” button to start the download process.
- Once the download is complete, locate the setup file in your computer’s default downloads folder.
- Run the setup file by double-clicking on it.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
- After the installation is finished, you can find Internet Explorer in your computer’s list of installed applications or in the Start menu.
- Launch Internet Explorer by double-clicking on its icon.
- Start browsing the web using Internet Explorer!
So, simply follow the steps above to get Internet Explorer on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I have Internet Explorer if I’m using a Mac?
No, Internet Explorer is not compatible with macOS. However, you can use Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or other browsers that are available for macOS.
2. Is Internet Explorer still supported?
While Microsoft officially ended support for Internet Explorer in 2016, some organizations may still use it for internal systems or legacy applications.
3. Can I run Internet Explorer and another browser simultaneously?
Yes, you can have multiple web browsers installed on your computer and run them simultaneously. This allows you to switch between different browsers based on your needs.
4. How do I set Internet Explorer as my default browser?
To set Internet Explorer as your default browser, go to the “Control Panel” in Windows, click on “Default Programs,” and choose “Set your default programs.” From there, select Internet Explorer and click on “Set this program as default.”
5. Can I update Internet Explorer?
No, Microsoft no longer releases updates for Internet Explorer. It’s recommended to use a more modern browser like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox, as they receive regular updates and have improved security features.
6. Is Internet Explorer available on Windows 10?
Internet Explorer is no longer the default browser on Windows 10. However, a version is still available for compatibility purposes, and you can follow the installation steps mentioned above to get it on your Windows 10 computer.
7. Are there any alternatives to Internet Explorer?
Yes, several alternative browsers are available, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Opera. These browsers offer improved performance, security, and a better browsing experience compared to Internet Explorer.
8. Can I remove Internet Explorer from my computer?
Internet Explorer is a core component of the Windows operating system, and complete removal may not be possible or recommended. However, you can disable it by going to “Control Panel,” selecting “Programs,” choosing “Turn Windows features on or off,” and unchecking the “Internet Explorer” option.
9. Can I import bookmarks from another browser into Internet Explorer?
Yes, you can import bookmarks from other browsers into Internet Explorer. Open Internet Explorer, click on the settings gear icon, go to “File,” and select “Import and Export.” Follow the prompts to import your bookmarks.
10. Can I use Internet Explorer if I have a different default browser?
Yes, even if you have another browser set as your default, you can still launch and use Internet Explorer if it’s installed on your computer.
11. Does Internet Explorer support extensions?
Internet Explorer does support extensions, but the number and availability of extensions are limited compared to other modern browsers like Chrome or Firefox.
12. Can I use Internet Explorer on my mobile device?
No, Internet Explorer is not available for mobile devices. Microsoft Edge is the default browser on Windows 10 Mobile, while other mobile platforms have their own default browsers or offer alternatives such as Google Chrome or Safari.
I hope this article helped you understand how to get Internet Explorer on your computer. Although it’s less commonly used nowadays, there are cases where this browser may still be necessary. Remember to keep your web browser up to date to ensure a secure and optimized browsing experience.