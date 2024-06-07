How do I get gifs on my iPhone keyboard?

There’s no doubt that GIFs have become an essential part of our digital conversations. They add humor, convey emotions, and simply make chatting more fun. If you’re an iPhone user wondering how to incorporate GIFs into your texting experience, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll explore different methods to get GIFs on your iPhone keyboard and spice up your messages. So, let’s dive in!
1. Use the built-in iPhone keyboard GIFs
The latest versions of iOS come equipped with an awesome GIF library right in the iPhone keyboard. To use it, simply follow these steps:
- Open the messaging app of your choice and select the contact you want to chat with.
- Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
- At the bottom of the keyboard, you’ll see a row of icons. Tap on the App Store icon (A-shaped) to open the app drawer.
- Scroll through the app drawer until you find the “GIF” icon.
- Tap on the “GIF” icon, and a library of GIFs will appear.
- Browse through the available GIFs or enter a search term to find a specific one.
- Select the GIF you want to send by tapping on it.
- Press the send button to share the selected GIF.
2. Install a third-party keyboard with GIF support
If you prefer a wider selection of GIFs or additional customization options, consider installing third-party keyboards with built-in GIF support. Some popular options include:
- Gboard by Google
- SwiftKey
- Fleksy
- Bitmoji Keyboard
To install and use these keyboards, you’ll need to follow a simple setup process. Once installed, you’ll have access to a vast library of GIFs within your keyboard.
3. Save GIFs to your camera roll
Alternatively, if you come across a GIF on a website or in an app and wish to use it later, you can save it to your iPhone’s camera roll. Here’s how:
- Press and hold on the GIF until a pop-up menu appears.
- Select the option “Save Image.”
- Open your messaging app and choose the contact you want to send the GIF to.
- Tap on the text input field, then click on the camera icon in the bottom-left corner.
- Navigate to your camera roll, select the saved GIF, and click send.
4. How do I enable the QuickType keyboard in iOS?
To enable the QuickType keyboard, go to your iPhone’s settings, select “General,” then “Keyboard,” and finally, toggle on “Predictive.” This will activate the QuickType feature, including GIF suggestions.
5. Can I disable suggested GIFs in iOS?
Yes, if you find the suggested GIFs bothersome, you can disable them by going to your iPhone’s settings, selecting “General,” then “Keyboard,” and toggling off the “Predictive” option.
6. How can I delete a GIF from my iPhone keyboard?
To remove a GIF from your iPhone keyboard, open the messaging app, tap the text field to open the keyboard, then press and hold on the GIF you want to delete. From the pop-up menu, select “Delete.”
7. Why can’t I find the GIF option on my iPhone keyboard?
If you can’t find the GIF option on your iPhone keyboard, make sure you have the latest iOS update installed. Additionally, check your keyboard settings to ensure the GIF option is enabled.
8. Can I upload my own custom GIFs to the iPhone keyboard?
Unfortunately, the built-in iPhone keyboard does not allow users to upload custom GIFs. However, some third-party keyboards may offer this feature.
9. Do GIFs work in all messaging apps?
Most popular messaging apps, such as iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, fully support the use of GIFs. However, compatibility may vary depending on the platform and app version.
10. Are GIFs safe to send?
Generally, GIFs are safe to send as they are treated like any other image file. However, it’s important to be cautious and avoid sending or receiving GIFs from unknown sources, as they might contain malicious code.
11. Can I use GIFs in email messages?
While some email clients support GIFs, others may not display them properly. It’s best to double-check the email service and recipient’s client compatibility before adding GIFs to your emails.
12. What if my favorite GIF is not available?
If you can’t find your favorite GIF in the built-in or third-party keyboard libraries, consider downloading a GIF from the web or creating your own using specialized GIF-making apps. Save the GIF to your camera roll and follow the steps mentioned earlier to share it with others.
In conclusion, incorporating GIFs into your iPhone keyboard is a delightful way to enhance your texting experience. Whether you prefer the built-in GIF library or decide to explore third-party keyboards, the options are diverse and accessible. So go ahead, start GIF-ing, and make your conversations more expressive and enjoyable!