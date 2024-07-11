How do I get free skype on my computer?

Skype, the widely popular communication platform, offers both free and paid services for users to connect with friends, family, and colleagues across the globe. Getting free Skype on your computer is a simple process, and in this article, we will guide you through the steps to obtain and install Skype without any cost.
Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Free Skype on Your Computer
1. Visit the Official Skype Website
The first step is to visit the official Skype website at www.skype.com. This is where you can find the latest version of Skype available for download.
2. Click on “Downloads”
Once on the Skype website, click on the “Downloads” option. This will take you to the downloads page where you can obtain the Skype installer.
3. Select the Appropriate Version
Identify and select the appropriate version of Skype for your computer’s operating system. Skype is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms such as Android and iOS.
4. Click on “Get Skype for Windows”/”Get Skype for Mac”, etc.
After selecting the correct version, click on the respective button to start the download process. This will initiate the download of the Skype installer file.
5. Run the Installer
Locate the downloaded installer file and run it by double-clicking on it. This will launch the Skype installation wizard.
6. Choose Preferred Language
Select your preferred language from the list provided in the installation wizard.
7. Read and Accept the License Terms
Carefully read through the license terms and, if agreeable, check the box to accept them.
8. Choose Installation Options
You will have the option to choose whether you want a typical or custom installation. For most users, the typical installation should suffice.
9. Click on “Install”
Click on the “Install” button to begin the installation process. The installer will now proceed to install Skype on your computer.
10. Sign In or Create an Account
Once the installation is complete, launch Skype. You will be prompted to sign in using an existing Skype account or create a new one. If you don’t have an account, follow the on-screen instructions to create a new account.
11. Start Using Skype for Free!
Congratulations! You now have free Skype on your computer. You can start connecting with others, making voice and video calls, sending messages, and much more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use Skype on multiple devices with the same account?
Yes, you can use Skype on multiple devices simultaneously using the same account.
2. Is Skype available for smartphones?
Yes, Skype is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can download it from the respective app stores.
3. How much does Skype cost for international calls?
Skype offers competitive rates for international calls, and the charges vary based on the destination you are calling.
4. Can I make group calls on Skype?
Yes, you can make group calls on Skype. It allows you to have conference calls with up to 50 people.
5. Is it possible to share my screen during a Skype call?
Yes, Skype provides screen sharing functionality, allowing you to easily share your screen with other participants during a call.
6. Are Skype-to-Skype calls free of charge?
Yes, Skype-to-Skype calls are completely free, regardless of whether they are voice or video calls.
7. How can I add contacts on Skype?
To add contacts on Skype, you can enter their Skype username, email address, or phone number in the search bar and click on the “Add” button next to their profile.
8. Can I delete my Skype account?
Yes, you can delete your Skype account by signing in to your account, going to the “Close your account” page, and following the provided instructions.
9. Does Skype offer encryption for calls and messages?
Yes, Skype uses end-to-end encryption for calls, messages, and file transfers to ensure the privacy and security of your communications.
10. Can I record Skype calls?
Yes, Skype offers a built-in call recording feature that allows you to record your Skype calls.
11. Does Skype support video conferencing?
Yes, Skype supports video conferencing, which enables multiple participants to join a call and interact with each other.
12. Can I send files and documents through Skype?
Certainly! Skype enables you to send files, documents, photos, and videos to your contacts during conversations, making it convenient for sharing various types of content.