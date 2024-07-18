How do I get emojis on my Mac keyboard?

If you own a Mac and you love expressing yourself through emojis, you’ll be pleased to know that adding emojis to your text is quite simple and straightforward. Apple has made it incredibly convenient to use emojis directly from your Mac keyboard. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to access and use emojis effortlessly on your Mac.
To get emojis on your Mac keyboard, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the Character Viewer
To begin, open any application in which you can type text, like Messages or Notes. Then, click on the “Edit” tab in the top menu bar and select “Emoji & Symbols” from the drop-down list. Alternatively, press “Cmd” + “Ctrl” + “Space” keys together to open the Character Viewer directly.
Step 2: Explore the Emoji options
A window called the Character Viewer will appear, featuring a vast assortment of emojis along with other characters. You can scroll through the emojis or use the search bar at the top to find a specific one. The emojis are organized into various categories such as smileys, animals, food, activities, and many more.
Step 3: Select and insert your chosen emoji
Once you find the emoji you want to use, simply click on it to select it. The chosen emoji will now appear in the text field of your application. You can add more emojis or continue typing as needed.
That’s it! With these three easy steps, you can quickly access and insert emojis into your text using your Mac keyboard.
Related FAQs
1. Can I customize the emoji keyboard on my Mac?
No, unfortunately, you cannot customize the emoji keyboard on your Mac. However, you can personalize the way emojis appear by modifying their appearance in the “Emoji & Symbols” window.
2. Are the emojis available on Mac the same as on iPhone?
Yes, Apple maintains consistency across devices and uses the same set of emojis on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
3. Can I use emojis in any application on my Mac?
Yes, you can use emojis in most applications that allow text input, such as Messages, Notes, Mail, and even social media platforms like Twitter.
4. Is there a way to access frequently used emojis more quickly?
Yes, you can mark your favorite emojis as “Favorites” in the Character Viewer by clicking on the “Add to Favorites” button. They will then appear under the “Favorites” tab for easy access.
5. How can I find emojis representing specific emotions or objects?
You can use the search bar in the Character Viewer to type keywords related to the emotion or object you’re looking for. The list will automatically update to show relevant emojis.
6. Can I change the skin tone of emojis on Mac?
Yes, you can change the skin tone of certain emojis on Mac just like on iPhone. When you click on an emoji in the Character Viewer, a pop-up menu will appear with different skin tone options for compatible emojis.
7. Can I use emojis with keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can use keyboard shortcuts to insert emojis in some applications. For example, pressing “Control” + “Command” + “Space” together opens the Character Viewer where you can select emojis using your arrow keys.
8. Are there any hidden or secret emojis on Mac?
Yes, there are some hidden emojis available on Mac. These can be accessed by using keyboard shortcuts or by enabling the “Show Keyboard & Character Viewers in menu bar” option in the Keyboard preferences menu.
9. How do I add frequently used emojis to the Touch Bar?
You can add frequently used emojis to the Touch Bar on compatible MacBook models by customizing the Control Strip in the Keyboard preferences. Simply drag and drop the emoji from the Character Viewer to the Touch Bar.
10. Can I access emojis in other languages on Mac?
Yes, you can access emojis in other languages on Mac. The Character Viewer provides a wide range of emojis that extend beyond the English language.
11. Is there a limit to the number of emojis I can use in a text?
There’s no technical limit to the number of emojis you can use in a text, but keep in mind that excessive use may make your message harder to read and understand.
12. How often are new emojis added to Mac?
Apple typically releases updates with new emojis annually. These updates generally coincide with the release of new versions of macOS.