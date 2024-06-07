How do I get emojis on my computer keyboard?

Emojis have become an integral part of our digital communication, allowing us to express our emotions, add a touch of humor, and enhance our messages. While emojis are widely available on mobile devices, many computer users wonder how to access and use emojis on their keyboards. Fortunately, there are multiple methods to incorporate emojis into your computer typing experience. In this article, we will explore these methods and provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to get emojis on your computer keyboard.
Method 1: Enable Emoji Keyboard on Windows
1. How do I enable emojis on Windows 10?
To enable emojis on a Windows 10 computer, open the Settings menu, go to “Time & Language,” click on “Language,” and select “Add a preferred language.” Choose the desired language pack with “(United States) – Keyboard” in its name and install it. Once installed, you can access emojis by pressing the Windows key and the period (.) or semicolon (;) key simultaneously.
2. Can I get emojis on Windows 7 or 8?
Unfortunately, Windows 7 and Windows 8 do not natively support emoji keyboards. However, you can copy and paste emojis from websites or utilize third-party applications.
Method 2: Use the On-Screen Keyboard (Windows)
1. How can I use emojis on-screen with the Windows keyboard?
To use emojis on-screen using the Windows keyboard, open the Start menu, search for “On-Screen Keyboard,” and click on it to launch. From there, you can click on the emoji face icon to access and use emojis.
2. Is the On-Screen Keyboard available on Mac?
Yes, Mac users can access the On-Screen Keyboard under the “Keyboard” section in their System Preferences.
Method 3: Employ browser extensions
1. Can I use emoji keyboard extensions on my browser?
Yes, numerous browser extensions, such as Emoji Keyboard by JoyPixels and Emoji Keyboard by EmojiWorks, are available for Chrome, Firefox, and other popular browsers. These extensions enable you to insert emojis directly from the extension’s user interface.
2. Are there browser extensions for Safari?
While the availability of browser extensions for Safari is limited, you can try “Emoji Keyboard” or “Emojikeyboard.org” extensions.
Method 4: Utilize shortcuts or commands
1. How can I use emoji shortcuts on my computer keyboard?
Certain applications, such as Microsoft Office, support emoji shortcuts. For instance, in Word, type “:smile:” and then press Enter to convert it into an emoji ☺.
2. Are there other emoji commands or shortcuts?
Yes, you can find and utilize various emoji commands or shortcuts on different platforms or applications. For example, using Windows key + ; on Windows 10 computers.
Method 5: Access emojis on Mac
1. How do I access emojis on a Mac?
To access emojis on a Mac, press Control + Command + Spacebar simultaneously to open the emoji picker. From there, you can choose and insert your desired emojis.
2. Can I customize the emoji picker on Mac?
Yes, you can customize the emoji picker on Mac by clicking on the gear icon and adjusting the preferences according to your liking.
In conclusion, incorporating emojis into your computer keyboard experience is possible through various methods, regardless of your operating system. Whether you enable and use the emoji keyboard natively, employ on-screen keyboards or browser extensions, utilize shortcuts or commands, or access the emoji picker on Mac, you can enhance your communication and make your conversations more vibrant and expressive. So go ahead and dive into the world of emojis on your computer, adding a bit of fun and emotion to your digital interactions.