How do I get emoji on my iPad keyboard?
If you’re an iPad user and wondering how to access emoji on your device’s keyboard, you’re in the right place. Emojis are a great way to express yourself visually and add some fun to your messages. In this article, we will guide you on how to enable emoji on your iPad keyboard so you can start using them right away.
To get emoji on your iPad keyboard, you need to follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPad.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the General settings, select “Keyboard.”
4. On the Keyboard screen, tap on “Keyboards” at the top.
5. Now, tap on “Add New Keyboard”.
6. From the list of available keyboards, find and select “Emoji.”
**7. Congratulations! You have successfully added the emoji keyboard to your iPad. To access it, open any app that uses the keyboard, like Messages or Notes. Tap on the globe icon or the smiley face icon located on the bottom left corner of your keyboard. This will switch to the emoji keyboard, and you can start using a wide range of emojis to enhance your messages.**
Now that you know how to enable emoji on your iPad keyboard, you may still have a few questions in mind. Let’s address some of the commonly asked questions about using emojis on an iPad:
1. Can I customize the order or appearance of emojis on my iPad?
No, the order and appearance of emojis on the keyboard are standardized and cannot be customized on an iPad.
2. Are emojis available in all apps on my iPad?
Yes, emojis are accessible in most apps that use the default Apple keyboard on your iPad.
3. Can I search for a particular emoji on the iPad keyboard?
Yes, you can easily search for a specific emoji on the iPad keyboard. Just tap on the “Search Emoji” field at the top of the keyboard and type a keyword related to the emoji you are looking for.
4. How do I switch back to the regular keyboard from the emoji keyboard?
To switch back to the regular keyboard from the emoji keyboard, tap the globe or smiley face icon again. This will cycle through your available keyboards, allowing you to switch back to the one you were using before.
5. Can I use emojis in my password?
No, Apple does not allow the use of emojis in passwords. Emojis are strictly for enhancing messages, emails, and other forms of communication.
6. Can I add emojis to the text suggestions above the keyboard?
No, the text suggestions above the keyboard on an iPad do not include emojis. They only suggest words and phrases based on your typing history.
7. I can’t find the emoji keyboard in my settings, what should I do?
If you can’t find the emoji keyboard in your settings, it’s possible that it may not be enabled or available on your iPad. Ensure your iOS is up to date and try restarting your device before attempting to add it again.
8. Are there any hidden or secret emojis on the iPad?
No, there are no hidden or secret emojis on the iPad. The available emojis are the same across all Apple devices.
9. Can I use third-party emoji keyboards on my iPad?
Yes, you can download and use third-party emoji keyboards from the App Store on your iPad. However, the process of adding these keyboards may vary depending on the specific app or keyboard you choose.
10. Can I change the skin tone of emojis on the iPad?
Yes, you can change the skin tone of certain emojis on the iPad. Simply tap and hold on the emoji, and a menu with different skin tone options will appear. Select the desired skin tone to customize the emoji.
11. Why do some emojis on my iPad appear differently on other devices?
Emoji designs can vary depending on the device or platform being used. While the general meaning of an emoji remains the same, its appearance may differ slightly between Apple devices, Android devices, or other platforms.
12. Are there country-specific emojis available on the iPad?
Yes, Apple has introduced country-specific emojis, also known as “flag emojis,” in recent updates. These emojis display the flags of various countries and can be accessed on your iPad by long-pressing the corresponding country’s flag emoji.