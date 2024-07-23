**How do I get Dropbox off my computer?**
If you no longer wish to use Dropbox or want to free up space on your computer, you may want to uninstall Dropbox from your device. The process may slightly vary depending on your operating system, but here’s a general guide to help you remove Dropbox from your computer:
1. **Windows:**
– Click the “Start” menu and open the “Control Panel.”
– Select “Uninstall a program” (or “Programs and Features” in older versions of Windows).
– Locate “Dropbox” in the list of installed programs.
– Right-click on Dropbox and choose “Uninstall” or “Remove.”
– Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the removal process.
2. **macOS:**
– Open the “Applications” folder.
– Locate the Dropbox app.
– Drag and drop the Dropbox app icon to the Trash.
– Right-click on the Trash and select “Empty Trash” to permanently delete the app.
3. **Linux:**
– The method may vary depending on the Linux distribution you’re using.
– In most cases, running the following command in the terminal should remove Dropbox:
– `sudo apt-get remove dropbox` (Debian/Ubuntu)
– `sudo dnf remove dropbox` (Fedora)
– `sudo zypper remove dropbox` (openSUSE)
– `sudo pacman -R dropbox` (Arch Linux)
Once you have successfully uninstalled the Dropbox application from your computer, you might also want to remove the Dropbox folder and its associated files manually.
**
FAQs about uninstalling Dropbox:
**
1. **Can I reinstall Dropbox after uninstalling it?**
– Absolutely! You can always download and install the Dropbox application from the official website whenever you’d like to use it again.
2. **Will uninstalling Dropbox delete my files from the cloud?**
– Uninstalling Dropbox from your computer only removes the application from your device. Your files will still be available in the cloud, and you can access them through the Dropbox website or any other devices you have linked to your account.
3. **What happens to shared files and folders if I uninstall Dropbox?**
– If you uninstall Dropbox from your computer, shared files and folders will remain accessible to others you’ve shared them with. However, you will no longer have them synced locally on your device.
4. **Can I uninstall Dropbox without removing my files from my device?**
– Yes. By default, when you uninstall Dropbox, the application and its settings are removed, but your Dropbox folder and its contents remain on your computer.
5. **Is there an alternative way to uninstall Dropbox?**
– Yes, you can also use an uninstaller software like Revo Uninstaller (for Windows) or AppCleaner (for macOS) to remove Dropbox completely.
6. **Will uninstalling Dropbox affect my account or billing?**
– Uninstalling Dropbox from your computer has no effect on your account or billing details. Your account will remain active unless you choose to cancel or downgrade it.
7. **How much space will I free up by uninstalling Dropbox?**
– The amount of space freed up will depend on the size of your Dropbox folder and its contents. If you had selected the option to sync all files locally, uninstalling Dropbox could potentially free up a significant amount of space.
8. **Can I still access my Dropbox files on other devices after uninstalling it?**
– Yes. Uninstalling Dropbox from one device doesn’t affect your account, and you can still access your files on any other linked devices or through the Dropbox website.
9. **Will uninstalling Dropbox remove the desktop app from all of my devices?**
– No, uninstalling Dropbox on one computer has no impact on other devices. You will need to uninstall Dropbox separately on each device you no longer want it on.
10. **What if I accidentally uninstall Dropbox? Can I recover my files?**
– Uninstalling Dropbox does not affect your files in the cloud or on other linked devices. You can reinstall Dropbox and sign in to regain access to your files.
11. **Can I disable Dropbox without uninstalling it?**
– Yes. You can pause or temporarily disable the Dropbox sync by right-clicking the Dropbox icon on the system tray or menu bar and selecting the appropriate option.
12. **If I change my mind, can I reinstall Dropbox and access my previous settings?**
– Yes. Upon reinstalling Dropbox, you can sign in with your previous account, and your settings and preferences should be restored, provided you are using the same account and haven’t manually deleted any related files.
Remember, if you decide to reinstall Dropbox in the future, you can always download it again from the official Dropbox website and start using it.