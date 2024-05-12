Are you tired of using the same old emojis on your keyboard? If you’re looking to add some personal flair and express yourself through customized emojis, then Bitmoji is the perfect solution for you. Bitmoji allows you to create your own personalized avatar and use it to send fun and unique emojis to your friends and family. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting Bitmoji on your keyboard so that you can start expressing yourself in a whole new way.
What is Bitmoji?
Bitmoji is a free app available on both iOS and Android platforms that enables you to create your own custom avatar using a wide range of features, hairstyles, outfits, and accessories. Once you have created your Bitmoji, you can use it to send customized emojis, stickers, and even comic strips through various messaging apps.
How do I get Bitmoji on my keyboard?
To get Bitmoji on your keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Start by downloading the free Bitmoji app from the App Store (for iOS devices) or the Google Play Store (for Android devices).
2. Launch the app and create your Bitmoji avatar by customizing its appearance to match your personal style.
3. Once you are happy with your Bitmoji, tap on the ‘Checkmark’ icon to save it.
4. Now, open the messaging app you use on your device (for example, WhatsApp or Messenger).
5. Go to the app’s settings and select the section related to ‘Keyboard’ or ‘Language & Input.’
6. Look for the option to add or enable third-party keyboards and select ‘Bitmoji Keyboard.’
7. Follow the on-screen instructions to enable the Bitmoji Keyboard and grant the necessary permissions for it to function properly.
8. Once the Bitmoji Keyboard is enabled, you can open any messaging app and tap on the ‘globe’ icon on the keyboard to switch to the Bitmoji Keyboard.
9. Start selecting and sending your personalized Bitmoji emojis to your friends and family.
It’s important to note that the steps to enable and use the Bitmoji Keyboard may vary slightly depending on your device and operating system version. However, the general process remains the same.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use Bitmoji on all messaging apps?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji on most messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, iMessage, and many others.
2. Can I use Bitmoji on social media platforms?
Absolutely! Once you have created your Bitmoji avatar, you can share it as a sticker or use it as a profile picture on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, or Snapchat.
3. Can I change my Bitmoji’s appearance after creating it?
Yes, you can always change your Bitmoji’s appearance by going back to the Bitmoji app and making adjustments to its features, hairstyles, outfits, and accessories.
4. Can I use Bitmoji in text messages?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji in text messages. Simply switch to the Bitmoji Keyboard and choose the appropriate Bitmoji that expresses your mood or message.
5. Can I add Bitmoji to my email signature?
Yes, you can add Bitmoji to your email signature by copying and pasting the Bitmoji image from the app into your email signature settings.
6. Can I create Bitmojis for my friends or family members?
While the Bitmoji app is primarily designed for creating your own personal avatar, you can create Bitmojis for your friends or family members by customizing their avatar on your device.
7. Is Bitmoji available in multiple languages?
Yes, Bitmoji is available in various languages, making it accessible to users around the world.
8. Are Bitmojis automatically updated with new features?
Yes, the Bitmoji app regularly provides updates with new features, hairstyles, outfits, and accessories to keep your Bitmoji up-to-date and allow for even more customization.
9. Can I create Bitmojis in different poses or actions?
Absolutely! Bitmoji offers a wide range of poses, actions, and moods to choose from, allowing you to express yourself in various situations.
10. Can I use Bitmoji stickers in my photos?
Yes, you can add Bitmoji stickers to your photos by downloading and using the Bitmoji Chrome extension or the Bitmoji app’s photo editing feature.
11. Can I use Bitmoji on my computer?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji on your computer by installing the Bitmoji Chrome extension, which allows you to access and use Bitmoji on the web.
12. Can I delete or disable the Bitmoji Keyboard?
Yes, you can delete or disable the Bitmoji Keyboard by going to your device’s settings and managing the keyboards or language preferences. Bitmoji can be uninstalled like any other app if you no longer wish to use it.