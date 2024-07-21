How do I get bitmoji on my iPhone keyboard?

Are you tired of using the same old emojis on your iPhone? Bitmoji provides a fun and personalized alternative to express yourself in messaging apps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting Bitmoji on your iPhone keyboard.
1. What is Bitmoji?
Bitmoji is a customizable avatar that you can create to express yourself in various digital platforms. It allows you to create a cartoon-like version of yourself, which you can then use to send unique and personalized emojis.
2. Can I use Bitmoji on my iPhone?
Absolutely! Bitmoji is compatible with iPhones, and you can easily integrate it into your iPhone’s keyboard.
3. What steps should I take to get Bitmoji on my iPhone?
Step 1: Install the Bitmoji app from the App Store and open it.
Step 2: Create your Bitmoji by customizing various features like hairstyle, face shape, and clothing.
Step 3: Once your Bitmoji is ready, tap on the “Keyboard Setup” option within the app.
Step 4: Follow the instructions to enable the Bitmoji keyboard.
Step 5: Go to your iPhone’s Settings app and select “General” followed by “Keyboard”.
Step 6: Tap on “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard”.
Step 7: Choose Bitmoji from the list of available keyboards.
Step 8: To grant full access to Bitmoji, toggle the switch next to it.
Step 9: You can now access Bitmoji directly from your iPhone’s keyboard.
4. How do I use Bitmoji once it’s set up?
After you have set up Bitmoji on your iPhone keyboard, you can access it by opening any messaging app and tapping on the globe or smiley icon on the keyboard. This will bring up the Bitmoji keyboard, and you can select and send Bitmojis as you would with regular emojis.
5. Can I update my Bitmoji appearance?
Yes, you can always update your Bitmoji appearance. Simply open the Bitmoji app, tap on the settings icon, and then choose “Change Outfit” or “Edit Bitmoji” to make any desired changes.
6. Is Bitmoji available in other languages?
Yes, Bitmoji is available in various languages. It automatically adapts to the language settings of your device, allowing you to use it in your preferred language.
7. Can I use Bitmoji with other messaging apps?
Certainly! Bitmoji is compatible with several messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Snapchat. You can use Bitmojis in these apps just as you would with the regular iPhone keyboard.
8. Can I use Bitmoji in social media posts?
Yes, Bitmoji can be used in social media posts. You can copy your Bitmoji from the keyboard and paste it directly into your social media apps.
9. Are there any additional features in Bitmoji?
Yes, Bitmoji offers several features to enhance your messaging experience. You can use Bitmoji stickers, create personalized Bitmoji Stories, or even play Bitmoji games with your friends.
10. Can I change the position of the Bitmoji keyboard?
Unfortunately, you cannot change the position of the Bitmoji keyboard. It will always appear as an additional keyboard option beside your regular iPhone keyboard.
11. Can I remove Bitmoji from my iPhone keyboard?
Yes, you can remove Bitmoji from your iPhone’s keyboard. To do this, go to your iPhone’s Settings app, select “General,” then “Keyboard,” and finally “Keyboards.” Find Bitmoji in the list of keyboards and swipe left to delete it.
12. Does Bitmoji have a privacy policy?
Yes, Bitmoji has a privacy policy that outlines how your data is collected, stored, and used. You can find the privacy policy within the Bitmoji app or on the Bitmoji website.