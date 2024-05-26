How do I get an emoji keyboard on my iphone?

If you’ve ever felt limited by the standard set of emojis on your iPhone and wondered how to expand your emoji collection, you’re in luck! Adding an emoji keyboard to your iPhone is a quick and easy process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get an emoji keyboard on your iPhone, allowing you to express yourself in a fun and creative way through a wide range of emoticons.
Adding an Emoji Keyboard to Your iPhone
To get an emoji keyboard on your iPhone, follow these simple steps:
**Step 1:** Unlock your iPhone and open the “Settings” app.
**Step 2:** Scroll down and tap on “General.”
**Step 3:** In the General settings, select “Keyboard.”
**Step 4:** Under the Keyboard settings, tap on “Keyboards.”
**Step 5:** Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
**Step 6:** A list of available keyboards will appear. Scroll down and select “Emoji.”
**Step 7:** The emoji keyboard will now be added to your iPhone.
**Step 8:** To use the emoji keyboard, open any app that requires text input, such as Messages or Notes.
**Step 9:** Tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard.
**Step 10:** Look for the globe or smiley icon on the keyboard, usually located next to the space bar.
**Step 11:** Tap on the globe or smiley icon to switch to the emoji keyboard.
**Step 12:** You will now see various categories of emojis. Swipe left or right to explore different categories.
**Step 13:** Tap on an emoji to insert it into your message or text.
Now that you have successfully added and enabled the emoji keyboard on your iPhone, you can unleash a world of expressive emojis to enhance your conversations and make them more engaging and enjoyable.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I add multiple emoji keyboards to my iPhone?
Yes, you can add multiple keyboards, including multiple emoji keyboards, to your iPhone. Simply follow the same steps outlined earlier to add additional keyboards.
2. Can I rearrange the order of my emoji keyboards on the iPhone?
Yes, you can rearrange the order of your keyboards on the iPhone. In the “Keyboards” settings, tap “Edit” and then drag the handle next to each keyboard to change its position.
3. How can I access emojis on earlier iPhone models without an emoji keyboard?
If you have an earlier iPhone model or don’t want to add an emoji keyboard, you can still access emojis by enabling the emoji keyboard in the Accessibility settings. Go to “Settings” > “General” > “Accessibility” > “Keyboards” > “Emoji,” and turn on “Enable Dictation.”
4. Are there any hidden or secret emojis on the iPhone?
No, all the available emojis on the iPhone are visible in the emoji keyboard. However, some emojis have different variations or skin tones that can be accessed by holding down on the base emoji.
5. Can I create my own emojis on the iPhone?
While you cannot create custom emojis within the iPhone’s default emoji keyboard, you can use third-party apps specifically designed for creating personalized emojis.
6. Can I remove the emoji keyboard from my iPhone?
Yes, you can remove the emoji keyboard from your iPhone by going to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards,” swiping left on the emoji keyboard, and tapping “Delete.”
7. Can I search for specific emojis on the iPhone?
Yes, you can search for specific emojis on iPhone by tapping on the search field in the emoji keyboard and entering relevant keywords or phrases. The keyboard will suggest matching emojis as you type.
8. Can I change the skin tone of emojis on the iPhone?
Yes, you can change the skin tone of certain emojis by tapping and holding on the base emoji until a menu of skin tone options appears. Then, slide your finger to select the desired skin tone.
9. How often are new emojis added to the iPhone?
New emojis are typically added to the iPhone with each major software update. Apple works closely with the Unicode Consortium to introduce new emojis on a regular basis.
10. Can I use emojis in email messages on the iPhone?
Yes, you can use emojis in email messages on the iPhone. Simply switch to the emoji keyboard while composing an email and select the desired emojis to include in your message.
11. Can I suggest new emojis to Apple?
Yes, you can submit suggestions for new emojis to Apple. The company welcomes emoji suggestions through their feedback channels, although there is no guarantee that your suggestion will be implemented.
12. Are emojis universally supported across different platforms?
While emojis are generally supported across different platforms, variations in design and rendering may occur. Emojis might appear slightly different depending on the platform or application being used.