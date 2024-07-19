How do I find the Windows version on my computer?

If you are using a Windows computer and need to determine which version of the operating system you have installed, there are several methods you can use. Whether you are troubleshooting an issue, installing new software that has specific system requirements, or simply curious about your system’s specifications, finding the Windows version can be easily achieved. In this article, we will explore different ways to locate the Windows version on your computer.
Method 1: Using the System Properties
The easiest and most straightforward method to find the Windows version is by using the System Properties window. To access this window:
1. Right-click on the “Start” button located at the bottom left corner of your screen.
2. From the context menu, click on “System” or “System Properties,” depending on your Windows version.
3. The System Properties window will open, displaying general information about your computer including the Windows version under the “Windows edition” or “System type” section.
Method 2: Using the Winver Command
Another quick way to find the Windows version is by using the Winver command. This method is useful when you prefer using the Command Prompt. To use the Winver command:
1. Press the “Windows” key + “R” on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “winver” in the box and click “OK” or press Enter.
3. A small window will appear, displaying the version and build number of your Windows operating system.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use the Settings app to find the Windows version?
Yes, you can. Open the Settings app, go to “System,” and under “About,” you will find the Windows version.
2. Is there a keyboard shortcut to open the System Properties window?
No, there is no keyboard shortcut specifically to open the System Properties window, but you can use the Win + Pause/Break keys to open the System window directly.
3. Can I find the Windows version in the Control Panel?
Yes, you can. Open the Control Panel, go to “System and Security,” and click on “System.” The Windows version will be displayed there.
4. Is it possible to find the Windows version through PowerShell?
Yes, you can identify the Windows version using PowerShell by executing the command “Get-ComputerInfo | Select-Object WindowsVersion.”
5. How can I find the Windows version on a remote computer?
You can use the Command Prompt by typing “wmic /node:computername os get caption, version” and replace “computername” with the actual name or IP address of the remote computer.
6. Can I find the Windows version from the registry?
Yes, you can navigate to “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindows NTCurrentVersion” in the Registry Editor, and the Windows version will be listed under the “CurrentVersion” value.
7. Is it possible to find the Windows version from the desktop?
No, the Windows version is not displayed directly on the desktop. You’ll need to use one of the previously mentioned methods to find it.
8. Can I find the Windows version on a Mac computer running Windows via Boot Camp?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article also apply to Mac computers running Windows via Boot Camp.
9. How do I find the Windows version on Windows Server operating systems?
The methods mentioned in this article also work on Windows Server operating systems.
10. Can I find the Windows version using a third-party software?
Yes, several third-party system information software such as CPU-Z, Speccy, and Belarc Advisor can provide detailed information about your Windows version.
11. How often does Microsoft release new Windows versions?
Microsoft typically releases major Windows versions every few years, while smaller updates and patches are more frequent.
12. Is it possible to upgrade my Windows version to a newer one for free?
It depends on your specific situation and the eligibility criteria set by Microsoft. In some cases, upgrading to a newer major version may require purchasing a license.