How do I find out what my computer model is?

If you’ve ever needed to know your computer’s specific model information, you might have found yourself hunting around for labels or searching within system settings. Don’t worry, finding out your computer model is a relatively straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through various methods to discover the model of your computer with ease.
Using the System Information Utility in Windows
One of the simplest ways to determine your computer’s model is by using the built-in System Information utility in Windows. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Press the Windows key + R** on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. **Type “msinfo32″** (without the quotation marks) and hit Enter or click OK.
3. In the System Information window that appears, **look for the “System Model”** entry. This will display the model information of your computer.
Using Command Prompt or PowerShell
Another option to find your computer model is by using the Command Prompt or PowerShell. Follow these steps:
1. **Open the Command Prompt or PowerShell** by pressing Windows key + X and selecting either option from the menu.
2. **Type “wmic csproduct get name”** (without the quotation marks) and hit Enter.
3. Your computer’s **model name will be displayed** in the Command Prompt/PowerShell window.
Checking the System Profiler on macOS
If you’re using a Mac, you can easily find your computer model by checking the System Profiler. Here’s how:
1. **Click on the Apple menu** in the top-left corner of the screen.
2. **Select “About This Mac”** from the drop-down menu.
3. In the window that opens, **click on the “Overview”** tab to view the model information of your Mac.
On the Physical Computer
If you can access your computer physically, you can **look for labels or stickers** on the device. Manufacturers often put labels with the model information on the back or bottom of the computer or on the inner side of the battery compartment, if applicable.
Other Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I find my computer’s model using the command prompt in Windows?
To find your computer’s model using the command prompt, open it and type “wmic csproduct get name” and press Enter.
2. Is it possible to find the computer’s model through the BIOS settings?
Yes, some computers allow you to find the model information in the BIOS settings. Restart your computer and enter the BIOS (usually by pressing Del, F2, or F10), then navigate to the system information section.
3. Can I find my computer’s model using third-party software?
Yes, there are various third-party software programs available that can retrieve your computer’s model information. Some popular ones include Speccy, CPU-Z, and HWiNFO.
4. Is it necessary to know the computer’s model?
While it may not be essential for basic usage, knowing your computer’s model can be helpful when seeking technical support, upgrading hardware, or installing specific software.
5. Can I find out the model of a custom-built computer?
If you have a custom-built computer, the model information might not be readily available. You can try using system diagnostic tools or consult the documentation or receipts from when the computer was built.
6. What if I can’t find any labels or stickers on my computer?
If there are no visible labels or stickers on your computer, you can refer to the user manual or manufacturer’s website. They usually provide details about identifying the model.
7. Will the model number change if I upgrade my computer?
No, the model number remains the same even if you upgrade your computer’s hardware components. The model is typically determined by the base specifications and design of the system.
8. Is the computer model the same as the operating system version?
No, the computer model refers to the specific hardware model and manufacturer, while the operating system version refers to the software running on the computer.
9. Can I find my computer’s model from the Windows registry?
Yes, you can find your computer’s model information in the Windows registry. However, modifying the registry can be risky if not done correctly, so it’s recommended for experienced users only.
10. Can I find my computer’s model from the serial number?
The serial number generally contains information about the model, but it can differ among manufacturers. It’s best to check the manufacturer’s website or contact their support for specific instructions regarding serial number lookup.
11. Are there any mobile apps to determine the computer’s model?
Yes, some mobile apps can connect to your computer and provide detailed hardware information, including the model. One example is the PC Info app for Android devices.
12. What if my computer doesn’t turn on? How can I find the model then?
If your computer doesn’t power on, you can try removing the battery or checking the original packaging. The model information may also be included in any warranty or purchase documents you have. If all else fails, contacting the manufacturer’s support is a good option.