How do I find my facebook password on my computer?

Losing or forgetting your Facebook password can be frustrating, especially if you rely on the social media platform for various purposes. Fortunately, there are several ways to recover your password, and in this article, we will guide you through the process of finding your Facebook password on your computer.
Method 1: Using the Facebook password recovery option
1. Open your preferred web browser on your computer and visit the Facebook login page.
2. Click on the “Forgotten password?” link located below the login fields.
3. On the next page, enter either your email address, phone number, username, or full name associated with your Facebook account.
4. Click on the “Search” button to proceed.
5. If the information provided matches your account details, you will be prompted to choose a password recovery method.
6. Select the option to receive a verification code via email or SMS, depending on your preference.
7. Enter the verification code you received in the appropriate field and click “Continue.”
8. Finally, you will be able to reset your Facebook password. Enter a new password and confirm it.
9. Click on the “Continue” button to complete the process.
Method 2: Using the browser’s saved passwords
1. Open your preferred web browser on your computer.
**2. Go to the browser’s settings or preferences menu.**
3. Locate the section related to passwords or security.
4. Look for a list of saved passwords or a similar option.
5. Browse through the saved passwords until you find the one associated with your Facebook account.
6. Click on the password entry to reveal the characters.
7. Make a note of the password or use the option to view it.
8. Use the recovered password to log in to your Facebook account.
Related FAQs:
1. How can I retrieve my Facebook password without an email address or phone number?
If you no longer have access to the email address or phone number linked to your Facebook account, you can try providing your Facebook username or full name during the password recovery process. You can also try recovering your email address or phone number to regain access to your account.
2. What if I don’t remember my username or full name?
In case you don’t remember your Facebook username or full name, you may ask a friend to visit your Facebook profile and check your details for you. Alternatively, you can search for your profile using your email address or phone number.
3. Should I try random passwords until I find the correct one?
No, attempting random passwords is not advisable as it may lead to your account being temporarily or permanently locked. It’s best to follow the password recovery process provided by Facebook.
4. Can I recover my Facebook password using a different device?
Yes, the methods mentioned above can be used on any computer or mobile device with internet access. Facebook’s password recovery options are not limited by the device used.
5. What if I didn’t receive the verification code for password recovery?
Ensure that you have entered the correct email address or phone number and check your spam or junk folder in case the email ended up there. If you still haven’t received the code, you may need to try the recovery process again or contact Facebook support for further assistance.
6. Can I use the same password again after recovering my Facebook account?
While you can choose to use the same password again, it is generally recommended to select a new and strong password to enhance the security of your Facebook account.
7. What should I do if someone else changed my Facebook password?
If you suspect that someone else has changed your Facebook password without your consent, you should immediately go through the password recovery process outlined above. This will allow you to regain control of your account and set a new password.
8. How can I increase the chances of remembering my Facebook password?
To increase the chances of remembering your Facebook password, you can consider using a password manager to securely store your passwords. Additionally, avoiding using simple and easily guessable passwords and regularly updating your password can help.
9. Does Facebook notify me when my password is changed?
Yes, Facebook sends email notifications to your registered email address whenever a password change is made on your account. This ensures that you are promptly alerted to any unauthorized access.
10. Can I recover a deleted Facebook account?
If you have permanently deleted your Facebook account, it is not possible to recover it. Facebook only allows the recovery of temporarily deactivated accounts. Make sure to double-check if you have accidentally deactivated rather than permanently deleted your account.
11. What if I no longer have access to the email address registered with Facebook?
If you have lost access to the email address associated with your Facebook account, you will need to initiate the account recovery process and prove your identity to regain access. Require an alternate verification method, such as identifying friends in tagged photos or answering security questions.
12. Can I recover my Facebook password if I have two-factor authentication enabled?
Yes, you can still recover your Facebook password if you have two-factor authentication enabled. During the password recovery process, Facebook will guide you through the additional steps required to verify your identity and reset your password.