How do I find internet explorer on my computer?

Internet Explorer is a popular web browser that comes pre-installed on several versions of the Windows operating system. While Microsoft has shifted its focus to their new browser, Microsoft Edge, some users still prefer to use Internet Explorer for various reasons. If you are having trouble locating Internet Explorer on your computer, here’s a simple guide to help you out.
Accessing Internet Explorer via the Start Menu
The easiest way to find Internet Explorer on your Windows computer is through the Start Menu. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Click on the “Start” button, typically found at the bottom-left corner of your screen.
2. In the search bar, type in “Internet Explorer” and wait for the results to appear.
3. Once the search results show “Internet Explorer,” click on it to launch the browser.
Accessing Internet Explorer via Cortana Search
If your computer has Cortana enabled, you can use the virtual assistant to locate Internet Explorer. Follow these steps:
1. Click on the “Cortana” icon, usually located in the taskbar.
2. In the search field provided, type “Internet Explorer.”
3. When the “Internet Explorer” icon appears in the search results, click on it to open the browser.
Accessing Internet Explorer from the Run dialog box
You can also find Internet Explorer by using the Run dialog box. Here’s how:
1. Press the Windows key + R simultaneously on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. In the Run dialog box, type “iexplore” (without quotes) and hit Enter.
3. Internet Explorer will launch and open a new browser window.
Accessing Internet Explorer from File Explorer
If you prefer using File Explorer, you can locate Internet Explorer by following these steps:
1. Open File Explorer by pressing the Windows key + E simultaneously.
2. In the File Explorer address bar at the top, type “C:Program FilesInternet Explorer” (without quotes).
3. Press Enter, and File Explorer will navigate directly to the folder containing Internet Explorer.
Related FAQs:
1. How can I make Internet Explorer my default browser?
To set Internet Explorer as your default browser, go to the Control Panel, select “Programs,” and then click “Set your default programs.”
2. Can I uninstall Internet Explorer from my computer?
Internet Explorer is integrated into the Windows operating system and cannot be completely uninstalled. You can, however, disable it as a feature.
3. Is Internet Explorer still supported by Microsoft?
While it is no longer the default browser, Microsoft still provides updates and security patches for Internet Explorer.
4. How do I update Internet Explorer to the latest version?
To update Internet Explorer, open the browser and click on the gear icon in the top-right corner. From the dropdown menu, select “About Internet Explorer” and follow the instructions to install any available updates.
5. Can I use Internet Explorer on a Mac computer?
No, Internet Explorer is only available for Windows computers. However, you can use alternatives like Safari, Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox on your Mac.
6. Does Internet Explorer support extensions?
Yes, Internet Explorer supports extensions. You can find and install them from the Microsoft Store or IE’s official website.
7. How can I clear my browsing history in Internet Explorer?
Open Internet Explorer, click on the gear icon in the top-right corner, and select “Internet options.” In the “General” tab, click on “Delete” under the Browsing history section.
8. Can I import my bookmarks from another browser into Internet Explorer?
Yes, you can import bookmarks from other browsers. Open Internet Explorer, click on the gear icon, select “Import and Export,” and follow the prompts to import bookmarks.
9. Does Internet Explorer allow for private browsing?
Yes, Internet Explorer has a private browsing feature called “InPrivate browsing.” You can open an InPrivate browsing window by clicking on the gear icon and selecting “Safety > InPrivate Browsing.”
10. Is Internet Explorer still safe to use?
As long as you keep it updated with the latest patches, Internet Explorer is generally safe to use. However, it is always recommended to use the latest version of a browser for better security.
11. Can I customize the appearance of Internet Explorer?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of Internet Explorer. Right-click on the toolbar and select “Customize” to access various customization options.
12. Can I use Internet Explorer in full-screen mode?
Yes, Internet Explorer has a full-screen mode. To enter full-screen mode, press the F11 key on your keyboard. Press F11 again to exit full-screen mode.