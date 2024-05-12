How do I find all videos on my computer?

If you have a large collection of videos stored on your computer and you’re struggling to locate them all, don’t worry! There are a few simple methods you can use to find and organize all the videos on your computer.
Here’s how you can easily find all videos on your computer:
1. Using the File Explorer (Windows): Open the File Explorer by pressing the Windows key + E, and then navigate to the drive or specific folder where you believe your videos are stored. In the search bar located at the top-right corner, type in “*.mp4” or “*.avi” (without the quotes) and hit Enter. This will display all the videos with the corresponding file extensions in that location.
2. Using the Finder (Mac): Open a new Finder window by pressing Command + N, and then navigate to the specific folder or drive where you suspect your videos are stored. In the search bar located in the top-right corner, type “kind:movie” (without quotes) and press Enter. This will display all videos on your Mac.
3. Using the Photos app (Windows 10): Open the Photos app on your Windows 10 computer, and click on the “Import” button located in the top-right corner. This will scan your entire computer for photos and videos, and you can select the option to import videos only.
4. Using third-party software: There are various applications available, such as VLC Media Player or Windows Media Player, which have built-in library features that can help you manage and organize all the videos on your computer. Simply install one of these programs and follow the instructions to scan your computer for videos.
5. Using search filters: Both Windows and Mac operating systems have advanced search filters that allow you to refine your search results. In the search bar, you can specify the file type and other criteria to display only videos. For example, on Windows, you can search for “type:video” followed by your specific search terms.
6. Sorting files by file type: If you’re manually searching through a folder containing a mix of file types, like documents, pictures, and videos, you can sort the files by type. By right-clicking on an empty space within the folder, selecting “Sort by,” and then choosing “Type,” all the videos will be grouped together for easier identification.
7. Using a duplicate file finder: If you suspect that you have duplicate videos scattered across different folders, using a duplicate file finder tool can help you locate and remove duplicates. These tools will scan your entire computer and pinpoint identical videos, saving you valuable storage space.
Here are some additional frequently asked questions related to finding videos on your computer:
1. How do I find videos stored in specific folders?
You can find videos stored in specific folders by using the search function within that folder or by manually browsing through the folder’s contents.
2. Can I search for videos based on their title or metadata?
Yes, you can use the search bar within the File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac) to search for videos based on their title or metadata.
3. How do I find videos in multiple drives?
To find videos in multiple drives, you can use the search feature in the File Explorer or Finder and specify the drives you want to search.
4. Is there a way to automatically organize my videos?
Yes, various software applications and media players offer features that can automatically organize your videos based on metadata, such as title, date, or genre.
5. How can I view videos from a specific time period?
You can view videos from a specific time period by specifying the date range in the search filters or by organizing them based on creation or modification date.
6. Can I find videos that were recently added to my computer?
Yes, you can sort files within a folder by their creation or modification date to locate videos that were recently added to your computer.
7. What if I deleted a video by mistake?
If you have accidentally deleted a video, you may be able to recover it from the Recycle Bin (Windows) or Trash (Mac). Otherwise, you can use data recovery software to try and retrieve the deleted video.
8. How can I find videos in a specific format?
To find videos in a specific format, you can use the search filters in the File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac) and specify the file extension, such as “*.mp4” or “*.mkv”.
9. Can I find videos based on their size?
Yes, you can use the search filters to search for videos based on their size range in bytes, kilobytes, megabytes, or gigabytes.
10. Is it possible to search for videos by resolution?
Unfortunately, the native search functions in Windows and Mac do not allow searching for videos based on their resolution. However, third-party software may offer this feature.
11. How do I find all videos within a specific range of file sizes?
You can use the search filters in the File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac) and specify a size range to find all videos within that specific range of file sizes.
12. Can I search for videos based on their duration?
Currently, the native search functions in Windows and Mac do not allow searching for videos based on their duration. However, some media players may provide this option within their library features.