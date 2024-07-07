How do I find all video files on my computer?

If you’re looking to locate all the video files stored on your computer, whether it’s for organization purposes, freeing up storage space, or simply because you want to enjoy your video collection, there are a few methods you can use to achieve this goal. In this article, we will discuss various ways to find all video files on your computer, regardless of the operating system you’re using.
Using the search function
The easiest and most straightforward way to find video files on your computer is by using the built-in search function in your operating system.
How do I search for video files on Windows?
To search for video files on Windows, click on the Start button and type “*.mp4” or “*.mov” (or any other video file extension you desire) into the search box. Windows will then display all the video files with that specific extension.
How do I search for video files on macOS?
On macOS, click on the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner of the screen, which opens Spotlight search. Then, enter “*.mp4” or “*.mov” (or your preferred video file extension) into the search bar. macOS will display all matching results, including your video files.
Using third-party software
Alternatively, you can utilize third-party software specifically designed to help you find and manage video files on your computer.
What are some popular third-party software options to find video files?
– VLC Media Player: Aside from being a media player, VLC also offers a built-in media library function to organize and locate video files efficiently.
– Everything: A lightweight search utility for Windows that quickly indexes your computer’s files, allowing you to find videos and other files almost instantly.
– Adobe Bridge: This software, designed for creative professionals, allows you to search for video files and provides a range of useful media management tools.
Browsing through file directories
Another method, albeit more time-consuming, is to manually browse through your computer’s file directories and search for videos.
How do I browse file directories on Windows?
– Open the File Explorer by pressing Win + E on your keyboard.
– Navigate to the desired drive, such as C: or D:, and start exploring the folders. Look for directories like “Videos,” “Movies,” or any other locations where you usually store your video files.
How do I browse file directories on macOS?
– Open a Finder window by clicking on the smiling face icon located in the Dock.
– From the sidebar, select a directory like “Movies” or “Downloads” that may contain your video files, or manually navigate through other folders where you potentially store videos.
Additional FAQs:
Can I search for video files by their file size?
Yes, you can. When using the search function on your operating system, you can specify the size of the video file you are looking for by using size criteria such as “size: >100MB”.
How can I search for video files with specific file names?
In the search box, simply enter the name or a part of the video file name that you remember or are looking for. Windows and macOS will display all matching results instantly.
Is it possible to find hidden video files on my computer?
Yes, it is. You can enable the display of hidden files and folders in the settings of your operating system. Once enabled, hidden video files will become visible during your search.
Can I find video files in specific folders only?
Certainly. While using the search function mentioned earlier, specify the folder path in the search bar, followed by the file extension. For example, “C:UsersUsernameVideos*.mp4” will search for video files only in the “Videos” folder.
How do I find all video files in a specific format, like MKV?
When using the search function, enter “*.mkv” or the desired format’s extension to display all video files with that specific extension.
Does searching for video files on my computer take a lot of time?
The time it takes to search for video files depends on the number of files and the speed of your computer’s storage. Generally, with modern hardware, searching should be fast.
Can I search for video files on external drives or USB devices?
Certainly. Connect your external drive or USB device to your computer and then proceed with the same search methods mentioned earlier. Modify the search to include the relevant drive letter or directory path.
Are there file managers that allow me to find video files on mobile devices?
Yes, many file manager apps, such as ES File Explorer (Android) or Files (iOS), provide search functions to help you find video files on your mobile device.
Can I search for specific video files based on their metadata?
Yes, some applications allow you to perform searches using video metadata, such as title, tags, or even resolution. For example, Adobe Bridge has advanced metadata filtering options.
Is there software that can search and find duplicate video files?
Yes, several software options, such as CCleaner (Windows), Gemini 2 (Mac), or dupeGuru (cross-platform), can detect and help you remove duplicate video files from your computer.
Is it possible to search for video files based on their creation or modification date?
Yes, you can search for video files created or modified within a specific period. In the search function, you can use the date criteria, such as “modified: last month” or “created: >2022-01-01.”
Can I search for video files using specific keywords within their content?
While most traditional file search methods do not allow content-based searches, some desktop search tools, like Copernic or X1 Search, offer content indexing to find files containing specific keywords across your computer.