How do I enable 5ghz WiFi on my computer?

If you want to optimize the wireless connection speed on your computer, enabling the 5GHz WiFi frequency can help. The 2.4GHz band is congested and often prone to interference, but the less crowded 5GHz band offers faster speeds and higher bandwidth. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to enable 5GHz WiFi on your computer.
Enabling the 5GHz WiFi frequency on your computer requires a few simple steps. Follow these instructions based on the operating system you’re using:
For Windows:
1. Check if your wireless adapter supports the 5GHz band. To do this, right-click the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Look for the “Network Adapters” category and expand it.
2. Find your wireless adapter, right-click on it, and select “Properties.”
3. Go to the “Advanced” tab and, under “Property,” look for an option related to frequency bands or frequency band selection.
4. If you see “Preferred Band” or similar, select “5GHz” from the drop-down menu. Click “OK” to save the changes.
5. If you don’t find any such option, it’s possible that your wireless adapter doesn’t support the 5GHz band. In this case, upgrading your adapter or using an external USB adapter that supports 5GHz can be a solution.
For macOS:
1. Click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”
2. In the System Preferences window, click on “Network.”
3. Select your WiFi network from the list on the left and click on the “Advanced” button.
4. In the Advanced settings, go to the “WiFi” tab.
5. Look for an option that mentions the 5GHz band or frequency, and ensure it is enabled.
6. If you don’t see any option related to the 5GHz band, it’s likely that your computer does not support it. In such cases, using an external USB adapter that supports 5GHz can be a viable alternative.
Now that we’ve covered the instructions, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to enabling 5GHz WiFi on computers:
1. Can all computers connect to a 5GHz WiFi?
No, not all computers can connect to a 5GHz WiFi network. Older computers or those without compatible wireless adapters may only support 2.4GHz WiFi.
2. How can I check if my computer supports 5GHz WiFi?
You can check if your computer supports 5GHz WiFi by looking for the specifications of your wireless adapter in the manufacturer’s documentation or checking the adapter details in your computer’s settings.
3. Why should I use the 5GHz band instead of 2.4GHz?
The 5GHz band offers faster speeds and higher bandwidth compared to the crowded 2.4GHz band. It is less prone to interference from other devices such as microwaves and Bluetooth devices.
4. Can I connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi simultaneously?
Yes, if your computer supports dual-band WiFi, you can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks simultaneously. This allows you to benefit from the extended coverage of 2.4GHz while enjoying the speed advantages of the 5GHz band.
5. What if my computer doesn’t support the 5GHz band?
If your computer does not support the 5GHz band, you can consider upgrading your wireless adapter to a dual-band one or using an external USB adapter that supports 5GHz.
6. Are there any disadvantages to using the 5GHz band?
The 5GHz band has a slightly shorter range compared to the 2.4GHz band. Additionally, some older devices may not be compatible with the 5GHz frequency.
7. Can I manually switch between 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi?
Yes, you can manually switch between 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi by selecting the desired network from the available networks list in your WiFi settings.
8. Will enabling 5GHz WiFi improve my internet speed?
Enabling 5GHz WiFi can potentially improve your internet speed, especially if you have a high-speed internet connection. However, the actual improvement depends on various factors like your internet plan, the capabilities of your router, and the network congestion.
9. How can I find the 5GHz network name (SSID)?
The 5GHz network name (SSID) is generally the same as the 2.4GHz network name with “5GHz” or “5G” appended to it. You can check your router’s settings or documentation for the exact network name.
10. Why can’t I see the 5GHz network in my available networks list?
If you cannot see the 5GHz network in your available networks list, it can be due to various reasons, such as distance from the router, physical obstructions, or compatibility issues with your wireless adapter.
11. How can I resolve interference issues with 5GHz WiFi?
To resolve interference issues with 5GHz WiFi, you can try changing the wireless channel in your router’s settings. Experiment with different channels to find the one with the least interference.
12. Can I use the 5GHz band for gaming?
Yes, using the 5GHz band for gaming can provide a more stable and faster connection, reducing lag and latency during online gameplay.
In conclusion, enabling 5GHz WiFi on your computer can significantly enhance your wireless network performance. Follow the provided instructions specific to your operating system to access the benefits of the faster and less crowded 5GHz frequency.