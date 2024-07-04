**How do I download YouTube TV music to my computer?**
YouTube is a fantastic platform for finding and enjoying a wide range of videos, including music videos from various artists around the world. If you have been wondering how to download YouTube TV music to your computer, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Before we delve into the steps, it’s important to note that downloading copyrighted music from YouTube is against their terms of service and may infringe upon intellectual property rights. However, YouTube provides an option to save videos for offline viewing within their app, which can be a convenient way to enjoy your favorite music offline. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Open the YouTube TV app on your computer.** If you don’t have the app installed, you can download it from the official website.
2. **Search for the music video you want to download.** You can use the search bar at the top of the app’s interface to find the specific video or browse through the recommended and trending sections to discover new music.
3. **Click on the video thumbnail to open it.** This will lead you to the video’s page.
4. **Look for the “Download” button below the video player.** It should be located next to the “Save” and “Share” buttons. Click on it to start the download process.
5. **Choose the video quality.** YouTube offers various quality options, such as 720p or 1080p, depending on the video’s availability. Select the desired quality from the provided options.
6. **Wait for the video to finish downloading.** The time it takes will depend on your internet connection speed and the size of the video file.
7. **Once the download is complete, you can find the video in your YouTube TV app’s offline library.** To access it, go to the “Library” tab in the app and select “Offline” from the menu on the left-hand side. Your downloaded music videos should appear here.
Now that you know how to download YouTube TV music to your computer, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
1. Can I download YouTube TV music on my phone or tablet as well?
Yes, you can follow the same steps mentioned above on your phone or tablet using the YouTube TV app.
2. Can I download multiple videos at once?
No, the YouTube TV app allows you to download one video at a time.
3. How long can I keep a downloaded video in my offline library?
Downloaded videos can remain in your offline library for up to 30 days. After that, they will be automatically removed.
4. Can I transfer the downloaded videos to another device?
No, the downloaded videos are only accessible within the YouTube TV app and cannot be transferred to other devices.
5. Does downloading videos use my internet data?
No, downloaded videos are stored on your device and can be watched offline without using your internet data.
6. Will downloaded videos still be available if I uninstall the YouTube TV app?
No, if you uninstall the app, the downloaded videos will be removed from your device as well.
7. Can I download music videos from YouTube TV for free forever?
Yes, the ability to download videos for offline viewing is a free feature provided by YouTube TV.
8. Are there any legal restrictions when downloading videos from YouTube TV?
While YouTube allows video downloads for personal use, it strictly prohibits the downloading of copyrighted content for commercial purposes or copyright infringement.
9. Can I save downloaded videos to an external storage device?
No, YouTube TV only allows downloads to be stored within its app and does not provide an option to save videos to external storage devices.
10. Can I edit or modify the downloaded videos?
No, the downloaded videos cannot be edited or modified within the YouTube TV app.
11. Can I watch the downloaded videos using other media players?
No, downloaded videos can only be watched within the YouTube TV app.
12. Does downloading videos decrease the video quality?
No, YouTube ensures that the downloaded videos retain their original quality, provided you selected the desired quality option during the download process.
In conclusion, downloading YouTube TV music to your computer is easy and convenient when using the YouTube TV app’s offline feature. Remember to respect copyright laws and use downloaded videos for personal, non-commercial purposes only. Enjoy the music!