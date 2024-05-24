**How do I download Webroot onto a new computer?**
Setting up a new computer can be an exciting process as you prepare to explore the endless possibilities that come with it. One of the essential steps to take during this setup is installing reliable antivirus software like Webroot to ensure your computer’s security. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of downloading Webroot onto a new computer, ensuring your system’s protection from online threats.
Before we jump into the specific steps, make sure you have purchased a valid Webroot subscription. Once you have acquired the license, you are ready to proceed with the download. To download Webroot onto your new computer, here is what you need to do:
1. **Access the Webroot website:** Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official Webroot website, which is https://www.webroot.com.
2. **Log in or create an account:** If you have an existing Webroot account, log in using your credentials. If you are a new user, click on the “My Account” tab and choose “Create Account” to register and set up your new account.
3. **Select your product:** After logging in, click on the “Products” tab and select the Webroot product you wish to download and install on your new computer.
4. **Choose your platform:** Once you have selected the desired product, you will be prompted to choose from different operating system platforms. Select the appropriate option for your new computer.
5. **Begin the download:** Click on the “Download” button to initiate the download process. Depending on your browser settings, you might be asked where to save the installation file. Choose a location that is easily accessible, such as the desktop or downloads folder.
6. **Locate the downloaded file:** After the download completes, navigate to the location where the installation file was saved.
7. **Run the installer:** Double-click on the downloaded file to run the Webroot installation wizard. If prompted by the system for permission to make changes, click “Yes” to proceed.
8. **Enter your keycode:** During the installation process, you will be prompted to enter your unique Webroot keycode. Retrieve the keycode from your purchase confirmation email or the retail packaging. Enter the keycode accurately to ensure successful activation.
9. **Agree to the terms:** Read through the terms of service and end-user license agreement presented during the installation. If you agree, click on the checkbox to accept the terms and continue.
10. **Customize your settings:** Webroot offers several customizable options during the installation process. You can choose the installation location, select specific features, and set up automatic scans according to your preferences.
11. **Finish the installation:** After configuring your settings, click on the “Install” or “Finish” button to begin the installation process. The time required for installation may vary depending on your system’s specifications.
12. **Activation complete:** Once the installation is complete, you will see a confirmation message stating that Webroot has been successfully installed on your new computer. You can now enjoy a protected computing experience.
FAQs:
1. Can I download Webroot on multiple computers with a single subscription?
Yes, Webroot allows you to install and activate the software on multiple computers using a single license.
2. Is Webroot compatible with both Windows and Mac?
Yes, Webroot is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.
3. Can I transfer my Webroot subscription to a new computer if my old one is no longer in use?
Yes, you can transfer your Webroot subscription to a new computer by uninstalling the software from the old one and installing it on the new computer using your existing keycode.
4. Does Webroot offer any free trial periods?
Yes, Webroot provides free trial periods for users to test the software before purchasing a subscription.
5. Can I download Webroot onto a mobile device?
Yes, Webroot offers mobile security solutions compatible with Android and iOS devices.
6. Can I renew my Webroot subscription online?
Yes, you can easily renew your Webroot subscription online through the official website or your Webroot account.
7. What should I do if I encounter an error during the download process?
If you experience any difficulties during the download process, contact Webroot customer support for assistance.
8. Will Webroot slow down my computer?
No, Webroot is designed to operate efficiently without causing significant system slowdowns.
9. Can I schedule automatic scans with Webroot?
Yes, Webroot allows you to schedule automatic scans at specific times to ensure regular system checks.
10. Is it necessary to restart my computer after installing Webroot?
A computer restart is not mandatory after installing Webroot. However, it is recommended to complete the installation process and ensure proper functionality.
11. How often should I update Webroot?
Webroot automatically updates itself, ensuring you are protected with the latest security measures.
12. Can I install Webroot alongside another antivirus program?
While it is technically possible, running multiple antivirus programs simultaneously can lead to conflicts and performance issues. It is advisable to uninstall any existing antivirus software before installing Webroot.