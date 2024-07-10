When you get a new computer, one of the first things you might want to do is transfer your iTunes music library over. Fortunately, downloading iTunes music to your new computer is a relatively simple process. Whether you have previously purchased iTunes music or have it saved on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad, you can easily access and download it onto your new device. In this article, we will guide you through the steps, ensuring a hassle-free transfer of your iTunes music library.
How do I download iTunes music to my new computer?
1. Install iTunes: Before you can download your iTunes music, make sure you have iTunes installed on your new computer. Visit the Apple website (www.apple.com) and download the latest version of iTunes suitable for your operating system.
2. Sign in to your Apple ID: Launch iTunes on your new computer and sign in with your Apple ID and password. It’s important to use the same Apple ID associated with your previous iTunes music purchases.
3. Authorize your computer: If you are using a new computer, you will need to authorize it to access your iTunes music library. Go to the “Account” tab and select “Authorize This Computer.”
4. Enable iTunes in the Cloud: To access any previous purchases, ensure that the “iTunes in the Cloud” feature is enabled. Go to “Preferences” > “Store” and check the box for “Show iTunes in the Cloud purchases.”
5. Access your purchased music: Now that your computer is authorized, you can navigate to the “Library” section in iTunes and select “Purchased” to view all your previously purchased iTunes music.
6. Download your music: Locate the music you want to download on your new computer. You can either download your entire library or select specific songs or albums to download. To download an individual song or album, click the cloud icon next to the item. If you wish to download your entire library, go to “Purchased” > “Not in My Library” and click “Download All” in the top-right corner.
7. Transfer music from iOS devices: If your iTunes music is stored on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad, connect the device to your new computer using a USB cable. Once connected, click on the device icon in iTunes and select “Music.” Check the box for “Sync Music” and choose to sync your entire library or select specific songs or playlists. Click “Apply” to start the transfer.
8. Transfer music from a backup: If you have a backup of your iTunes music on an external hard drive, simply connect the drive to your new computer and copy the music files into your iTunes library folder. Then, follow the steps mentioned above to import the music into iTunes.
FAQs about downloading iTunes music to a new computer:
1. Can I download my iTunes music to multiple computers?
Yes, you can authorize up to five computers with your Apple ID to access your iTunes music library.
2. Do I lose my purchased iTunes music when I get a new computer?
No, all your previously purchased iTunes music is linked to your Apple ID and can be downloaded again on your new computer.
3. Can I redownload iTunes music if it was previously deleted?
Yes, iTunes allows you to redownload any purchased songs or albums that have been deleted from your library, free of charge.
4. Are iTunes Music Store purchases automatically downloaded?
No, your purchased music needs to be manually downloaded onto your new computer using the aforementioned steps.
5. Can I download iTunes music to a PC and a Mac simultaneously?
Yes, you can authorize both a PC and a Mac with your Apple ID and easily download your iTunes music onto both devices.
6. How do I authorize a computer that is not using my Apple ID?
To allow a computer with a different Apple ID to access your iTunes music library, you will need to deauthorize one of your previously authorized computers first.
7. Can I download iTunes Match songs to my new computer?
Yes, iTunes Match allows you to download your entire iTunes music library, regardless of whether you purchased it from the iTunes Store or uploaded it from other sources.
8. Can I download iTunes music to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can set the iTunes library location to an external hard drive in the iTunes preferences and download your music there.
9. How do I download my iTunes music if I’m subscribed to Apple Music?
If you have an active Apple Music subscription, you can simply sign in to Apple Music on your new computer and stream or download the music you want.
10. Will I lose my playlists when transferring iTunes music to a new computer?
No, your playlists are part of your iTunes library and will be transferred along with your music when you follow the steps mentioned above.
11. Can I download music from an iTunes backup of my old computer?
Yes, if you have an iTunes backup of your previous computer, you can restore it on your new computer and access your iTunes music that way.
12. Can I download iTunes music to a non-Apple device?
The iTunes music you download can only be played on devices that support iTunes or have the iTunes application installed. However, you can convert your iTunes music to a compatible format if needed.