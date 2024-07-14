**How do I download Instagram photos to my computer 2019?**
With the ever-increasing popularity of social media platforms, Instagram has become one of the most loved and used applications for sharing photos and videos. However, it can be quite frustrating if you want to download a photo from Instagram to your computer for further use. The application itself does not offer a direct option to download photos, but fear not, there are several methods you can employ to achieve this task. In this article, we will explore different ways to download Instagram photos to your computer in 2019.
The first method we will discuss is using a website or an online tool specifically designed for downloading Instagram photos. These tools make the process fast and easy, requiring only a few simple steps. One popular website for this purpose is “DownloadGram.” Simply follow the steps below:
1. Open Instagram on your computer and navigate to the photo you want to download.
2. Click on the three dots on the top right corner of the photo.
3. From the options provided, click “Copy Link.”
4. Visit “DownloadGram” in your web browser.
5. Paste the copied link into the designated field and click the “Download” button.
6. Your desired photo will then be downloaded to your computer.
Another simple method to download Instagram photos is by using a browser extension. Some popular extensions include “Downloader for Instagram,” available for Google Chrome, and “Save-o-gram,” available for Windows. Here are the steps to follow using “Downloader for Instagram”:
1. Open the Google Chrome browser on your computer.
2. Search and download the “Downloader for Instagram” extension.
3. Once installed, click on the extension icon that appears on the top right corner of your browser.
4. Log in to your Instagram account through the extension.
5. Find the photo you want to download, right-click on it, and select “Download” from the drop-down menu.
6. The photo will then be saved to your computer.
FAQs
1. Can I download Instagram photos to my computer without using any external tools?
Yes, you can take a screenshot of the photo on your computer screen, but the quality may be compromised.
2. Is it legal to download photos from Instagram to my computer?
It is generally acceptable to download photos for personal use, but using them for commercial purposes without permission may violate copyright laws.
3. Are there any mobile apps available for downloading Instagram photos to my computer?
Unfortunately, downloading Instagram photos directly to your computer is not currently supported by mobile apps.
4. Can I download all the photos from an Instagram account at once?
No, you will need to download each photo individually using the methods mentioned above.
5. Is it possible to download Instagram videos to my computer using these methods?
Yes, you can follow the same steps to download Instagram videos to your computer.
6. Why doesn’t Instagram provide a direct option to download photos?
Instagram aims to protect the content creators and their work, which is why the platform does not offer a built-in download option.
7. Can I download Instagram photos to my computer if my account is private?
No, you cannot download photos from private accounts as they are only accessible to approved followers.
8. Is there any way to download Instagram stories to my computer?
Yes, you can use websites and online tools such as “StorySaver” or browser extensions like “IG Stories for Instagram.”
9. Are there any limitations to the number of photos I can download using these methods?
No, there are no limitations. You can download as many photos as you want.
10. Do these methods work for Instagram on all devices?
Yes, you can use these methods on any device that supports a web browser and has access to the internet.
11. Are there any alternatives to “DownloadGram” for downloading Instagram photos?
Yes, some alternatives include “InstaDownloader,” “GramSave,” and “SaveInsta.”
12. Can I download Instagram photos to my computer if I don’t have an Instagram account?
Yes, you can download photos even without an Instagram account by using online tools that do not require login.