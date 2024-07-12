As an Amazon Prime member, you have access to a plethora of amazing movies and TV shows through Prime Video. While streaming is convenient, you may sometimes find yourself in a situation where you want to download Prime videos to your computer and watch them offline. In this article, we will explore the various methods and tools you can use to download free Prime videos to your computer.
Is it possible to download Prime videos for free?
Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing. However, it is important to note that this feature is limited to certain titles and may not be available for all content on Prime Video.
How do I download free Prime videos to my computer?
To download free Prime videos to your computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open your web browser and navigate to the Amazon website.
Step 2: Log in to your Amazon Prime account using your credentials.
Step 3: Once logged in, search for the movie or TV show you wish to download.
Step 4: Open the video page and look for the download button or option. This button may vary depending on the device you are using.
Step 5: Click on the download button, and the video will start downloading to your computer.
Step 6: Wait for the download to complete. The download speed will depend on your internet connection.
Step 7: Once the download is finished, you can find the downloaded video in your computer’s default download location or in the folder you specified during the download process.
Step 8: Now you can watch the downloaded Prime video on your computer anytime, even without an internet connection.
Step 9: To play the downloaded video, you might need a compatible media player installed on your computer.
Step 10: Enjoy your favorite Prime videos without worrying about internet connections or streaming issues.
FAQs
1. Can I download any Prime video for free?
No, not all Prime videos are available for download. Amazon allows certain titles to be downloaded for offline viewing, while others may not have this option.
2. Can I download Prime videos on any computer?
Yes, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can download Prime videos on any computer that meets the system requirements.
3. What devices are supported for Prime video downloads?
Prime video downloads are supported on Windows and macOS computers, as well as on mobile devices running iOS or Android operating systems.
4. How many videos can I download at a time?
There is no specific limit to the number of Prime videos you can download. However, keep in mind that the storage capacity of your computer will determine how many videos you can store.
5. Can I share downloaded Prime videos with others?
No, downloaded Prime videos are protected by digital rights management (DRM) and can only be watched by the account that initiated the download.
6. Can I watch downloaded Prime videos after my Prime subscription expires?
No, your Prime subscription needs to be active for the downloaded videos to remain accessible. Once your subscription expires, you may no longer be able to play the downloaded videos.
7. Can I download Prime videos directly to an external storage device?
Yes, during the download process, you can specify the location where you want the videos to be saved. This can be an external hard drive or an SD card.
8. How long can I keep downloaded Prime videos on my computer?
Downloaded Prime videos have an expiration date that varies from title to title. The expiration period is typically 30 days, but once you start watching a downloaded video, you have 48 hours to finish it.
9. Can I download Prime videos in HD quality?
Yes, Amazon allows you to download Prime videos in HD quality if they are available in that resolution. However, the file size may be larger compared to standard definition downloads.
10. Are subtitles available for downloaded Prime videos?
Yes, most downloaded Prime videos come with subtitle options available. You can enable subtitles while watching the video using a compatible media player.
11. Can I download Prime videos over a mobile data connection?
Yes, you can download Prime videos using a mobile data connection, but be aware that it may consume a significant amount of data if you are not connected to Wi-Fi.
12. Why don’t I see the download option for some Prime videos?
Not all Prime videos are available for download, as it depends on the licenses and agreements Amazon has with content providers. If the download option is not available for a specific video, it means it cannot be downloaded.